Nathan Salsburg – “Psalm 42”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple months back, guitarist Nathan Salsburg announced Psalms, a new album featuring new arrangements of Biblical psalms with contributions from the likes of Joan Shelley, Will Oldham, James Elkington, and Spencer Tweedy. We’ve heard his take on “Psalm 147” already and today he’s back with “Psalm 42,” which Salsburg once again sings in Hebrew. Check it out below.

