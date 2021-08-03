Cancel
Food & Drinks

Panera to host hiring event for SC locations on Thursday

News19 WLTX
 2 days ago
Looking for a job? Panera Bread is hosting a hiring event on Thursday for its locations in South Carolina.

The company says it is looking to hire restaurant managers, overnight bakers, catering coordinators and hourly associates. Hirees may qualify for benefits, bonus opportunities, tips, flexible schedules, and meal discounts, according to company officials.

The "Sweet Summer Hiring Event" hiring event takes place on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating bakery-cafés. Interviews will be done on the spot, just walk in! All individuals who apply in person will receive a free bakery treat and iced drink.

If you are interested in participating in the event, you are encouraged to register here , although walk-ins are welcome. Have questions? Click here .

Unable to attend the hiring event? You are encouraged to apply anytime online at Panerabread.jobs or text “bread” to 242424.

