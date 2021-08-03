Los Angeles’ Reese Witherspoon’s media firm ‘Hello Sunshine’ to be sold to Blackstone
Hello Sunshine, the Los Angeles, California-headquartered production house founded by Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, had been in an advanced-stage talk to be sold to a new media entity backed by Blackstone Group Inc for an unrevealed upsum, the world’s largest alternative asset manager having had a whopping $649 billion worth of assets under its management to-date.www.financial-world.org
