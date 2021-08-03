Cancel
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Egghead challenge removed after players are unable to claim the Einherjar bow

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has pulled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Egghead community challenge after issues resulted in players being unable to claim the Einherjar bow reward. The time-limited challenge required participants to perform headshots as a community to unlock the weapon, but bugs meant progress was either not being tracked properly or rewards were not being given out.

