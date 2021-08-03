Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Egghead challenge removed after players are unable to claim the Einherjar bow

The second Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC called “The Siege of Paris” currently only has a Summer 2021 release window attached to it, but that might change soon if a recent leak is to be believed. A listing for this next DLC apparently went up early and included the release date of August 5th for the game’s next expansion. There’s always the chance that date could be inaccurate or simply a placeholder, but it’s the best indication we have so far of a specific day when the DLC might release.