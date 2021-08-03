Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Egghead challenge removed after players are unable to claim the Einherjar bow
Ubisoft has pulled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Egghead community challenge after issues resulted in players being unable to claim the Einherjar bow reward. The time-limited challenge required participants to perform headshots as a community to unlock the weapon, but bugs meant progress was either not being tracked properly or rewards were not being given out.www.videogameschronicle.com
