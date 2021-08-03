Cancel
Real Estate

8044 Silver Fox Way

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is better at the beach! Beautiful brick townhome in Richfield Station 1.5 miles from the beach. This spacious townhome offers a great floor plan for everyone to spread out. The main level living room is a sunny spot with a coat closet and half bath. The kitchen features white cabinets, beautiful mosaic backsplash and an island. Plenty of room for your kitchen table with sliding doors out to the wrap around deck surrounded by trees for privacy. Off the kitchen is a sunroom wrapped in windows making the perfect spot for a home office or a quiet retreat. Upstairs the large primary suite features soaring ceilings and 2 walk-in closets. A large primary bathroom has double sinks and a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom are on this level. The lower level has LV flooring with a large space for entertaining or even a workout room. A full bathroom and den/4th bedroom round out this space. Full windows and sliding glass doors flood the space with light. Don+GGt worry about storage a large laundry/ storage room is on this level. Walk-out the sliders to find a paver patio and shed for storage. This community has it all, playgrounds, sidewalks, ballfield, tennis and basketball courts. Community events such as a fall festival and movie night make it a great place to live. Don+GGt forget about the path to the Chesapeake Railroad Trail spanning two miles of boardwalks over Fishing Creek. The town of Chesapeake Beach offers a beach, fishing, marinas, restaurants and a waterpark! Easy commute to Joint Bases Andrews, DC and Annapolis. Book your showing today!

MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1356 Constitution Avenue NE

FASTIDIOUS FEDERAL WITH FANTASTIC NEW FEATURES - 1 block from Lincoln Park or Maury Elementary! Central cross-cut staircase, original varied-width heart pine floors and exposed brick. Stunning new kitchen and baths of impeccable design and build must be experienced - every detail thoughtfully crafted! Front bedroom features soaring vaulted ceiling, sun-dappled views of that majestic elm canopy out front, and bonus loft storage and library ladder. Middle BR with French doors, perfect as home office or bedroom thanks to built-in murphy bed. Out back, pristine private patio and herb garden! Open SAT & SUN 2-4pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12317 Jarrow Lane

Beautiful end unit with one car garage that backs to common area. This home is perfect for entertaining, or working from home. The lower level is light and bright, with easy access to garage or backyard. Main level has great flow. Bump-out for extra space and cozy gas fireplace with stone in family room, a large kitchen with stainless appliances (new fridge) and 42" cabinets, and the dining area has hardwood floors and a large bump-out and extra windows. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fan, extra windows, and the primary bath has a jetted tub and dual sinks. The back and side yard is fenced, and the house has a HUGE deck across the back with a view of the common area.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

208 Adams Avenue , 1/2

Fabulous 3 bed 1.5 Del Ray duplex on a quiet and friendly street! Enter into the bright and airy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring that flows easily into dining room and kitchen. The beautifully remodeled kitchen features crisp white cabinetry - including great pantry space, carrara backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy great prep space and storage in the large peninsula island. A door from the kitchen leads you to a private screened patio - great for sipping morning coffee or working from home on crisp fall days! The patio overlooks a large yard (don't miss the grapes growing along the fence line!). Head upstairs, and you'll find three bedrooms - all with hardwood flooring - and a full bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room and loads of storage - the half bath could easily be expanded into a full bathroom. Egress from the storage/utility area leads to the rear yard. Park your car in the extra long driveway and walk to the metro, shops and restaurants in Del Ray. Close to Old Town and DC, you don't want to miss this Del Ray beauty- Welcome Home!
Glen Burnie, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Buckingham Drive

Charming Rancher in Glen Burnie! NEW vinyl flooring throughout, NEW tile in the bathroom, NEW backsplash in the kitchen, Freshly painted throughout, recently replaced roof and more! Move in ready to be called home!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5823 Blue Sky

Beautifully updated end unit townhome located in the desirable Lyndwood community close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment! Offering quality updates including: freshly painted interiors, new sparkling Quartz counter tops, HVAC, dishwasher, washer, and humidifier.Inviting large living and dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends; boasting a lovely gas burning fireplace. Prepare delectable meals in the light filled kitchen complemented with new Quartz counters, sleek cabinetry, ample counter space, center-Island, breakfast room, a convenient laundry area, and deck access. Travel upstairs to primary bedroom adorned with a vaulted ceiling and luxury bath. Two additional sizable bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. An impressive lower level family room provides the ideal space for movie night, a bonus room and powder room conclude the inside of this wonderful home. Enjoy the evening breeze from the comfort of the deck overlooking a private fenced yard and secure storage. Simply perfect!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

838 Lannerton Road

This is a lovely 3 bedroom townhome that is way under priced. It has hardwood floors throughout the house. Huge basement, with a new washer and dryer. It has access outside through the basement. This is a great price for this great home. Make it yours today. AS IS purchase.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Dorchester Avenue

Adorable Pocomoke City bungalow! You'll definitely want to check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow which is situated on a large fenced-in lot in Pocomoke City. This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and a laundry room. There is a walk-up attic which has been finished into a large bonus room, providing lots of additional living area or storage space. A shed in the backyard gives you even more storage. You'll love relaxing on the rear deck which overlooks the fenced-in backyard. Excellent for year-round living or investment property.
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6525 Old Carriage Drive

Welcome to this 2BD/1.5BTH Townhome in the Landsdowne area of Alexandria! This highly coveted 2 story end of row townhome features 2 spacious bedrooms, jack and jill bath with dual vanity, main level powder room, and plenty of closet space. The main level enjoys an open floor plan with a kitchen and break area flowing to the living space. Out the sliding glass doors you will be led to a spacious private fenced in yard and patio, perfect for entertaining or quiet al fresco dinners at home! The peace and quiet of being tucked back off the main road, surrounded by nature, walking paths, community events, pools, tot lots, recreational areas, an extremely dog-friendly community, gleaming hard wood floors, and in unit laundry make this an excellent choice for those looking to both get out and about but also enjoy their time at home. Low quarterly condo fee covers Parking, Snow Removal, Trash, Basketball and Tennis Courts, Jog/Walk Path, Outdoor Pool, Tot Lots/Playground, and Common Grounds. All less than ten minutes to Metro (Franconia-Springfield Station, Blue Line), VRE, I-95, and Fort Belvoir for prize commute options if you need them. A quick walk to Wegman's and everything that comes with the nearby shopping center are all added bonuses! Don't miss this amazing opportunity!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20912 Jo Marie Way

Completely Move-in-Ready 3 level townhome! New Roof was installed March 2021 and new HVAC in 2020! Great end-unit with loads of nice features including bamboo laminate flooring through-out main level, kitchen with HUGE breakfast bar and tons of cabinetry plus separate dining area with slider leading to back deck and fenced yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All new paint through-out as well as all new carpet and bathroom flooring. Huge unfinished basement offers tons of storage and space to grow in. All this plus 2 sheds too! This is an excellent opportunity and sure to go fast!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2792 Brier Pond Circle

Exceptional updated home in a great location. All new flooring on 3 levels, new bathrooms with exceptional tile work. Fresh two tone paint. New kitchen with shaker cabinets, SS appliances and granite counter top. New garage door. Nice size deck. Ready to move in. Welcome Home!. Listing courtesy of Union...
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3628 Esther Place

Lovely opportunity to own this Townhouse located in Baltimore City! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms, - bathroom on every level, updated kitchen, recessed lighting and more!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Fenwick Avenue

As Is Estate Sale. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick Townhome As-Is. Lots Of Potential. Main Level Features Living Room, Dining Room With Hardwood Floor, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator With Ice & Water Dispenser. Upper Level Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms And Full Hall Bath With Ceramic Tile. Also Has Full Unfinished Basement With Half Bath. GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Bon Air Road

Adorable home on one of the neighborhood's quietest and most charming blocks. This 2 bedroom home has so much to offer a savvy buyer, including replaced windows, hardwood floors, a neutral decor and an opened up kitchen. The dining room has French doors that lead to a large rear deck -- perfect for outdoor entertaining. The lower level is fully waterproofed with a French drain and sump system and offers a finished, carpeted family room, storage and laundry with a door that leads to a sunny, beautiful backyard. An updated full bath completes the picture. Plenty of easy parking in a quiet neighborhood setting close to I-695 and so many Towson and Parkville shopping and dining amenities.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2411 Pickwick Road

OPEN SUNDAY, AUGUST 22ND, FROM 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM!! RARELY AVAILABLE! BEAUTIFUL, HISTORIC 5BR/3FB Federal style stone house with over 3,200 SF of finished living space! One of the rarest gems of the Dickeyville Historic District. Overlooking Leakin Park and Gwynns Falls, this beautiful, well-maintained home has many upgrades including a new, high-end Kitchen open to the Dining Room, contemporary lighting, fresh paint, gorgeous wood floors, and great outdoor entertaining spaces including 2 patio areas and a saltwater, heated in-ground pool with new salt cell installed in 2020. All fireplaces are operational. NEW electric 2016, panel box labeled for accuracy, NEW HWH 2016, NEW expansion tank 2021, NEW Kitchen 2016, NEW Luxury Master Bath 2019.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1827 L Street NE

A more cheerful, thoughtful and thorough renovation than seen in a while, centrally situated within an urban mile that covers H-Street, Union Market and The Arboretum. Domestic freedom - no contortions in a largely proportioned, sublimely designed, with sunshine in mind you smile back at the porch, open the door, and BOOM! The view from the waiting room, so social, so deep and wide, so simply synergized, a long slow visual ride past command-central kitchen where the party resides, so much space outside, many options provided, delighted you're invited to one of three decks, coffee in the morning, midday free-play midway up, then nighttime at the roof-line, lit by the city skyline.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4921 Collingtons Bounty Drive

Welcome home! Dynamic, contemporary townhome featuring 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with 2 additional half baths. The home shows like a model with the highest level of NV options. Home features gourmet kitchen, expansive fully finished basement, designer inspired open floor plan with multiple dining and entertainment spaces. 2 car garage with additional driveway parking. Enjoy the amazing amenities in the beautifully landscaped subdivision of Fairwood, featuring The Sycamore Club, with a swimming pool, tennis courts, beach volleyball, green space, playgrounds, and park areas. Shopping and restaurants are conveniently located in the Fairwood Green Shopping Center. Major commuting routes, Metro accessibility and entertainment are all nearby. Take advantage of the walking trails merely steps away. All this home needs is you pack up the truck and move in!.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5451 E Nithsdale Drive

Take a tour of this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Nithsdale! This 3,850 sq ft property features an all-brick exterior and sits on a .50 acre lot! The rear of the property offers a wheel chair ramp that leads into the home. It also offers a lovely screened in porch that looks out to the spacious fenced in back yard with new vinyl fencing! The screened in porch leads into the crisp white kitchen with wrap around counter tops and spacious living room that features a cozy fireplace and built ins! As you continue through the first level you will see the formal sitting room and formal dining with a half bathroom located in between the two. Lastly, the first level offers a bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room! Make your way to the second level to view the master bedroom which features a balcony, walk in closet and four piece master bathroom! The additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the second level as well. This home also offers a walk up attic for extra storage space!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14815 Townshend Terrace Avenue

TO BE BUILT "THE BALLENGER DUPLEX" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES. Not too big, not too small. The Ballenger Duplex is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility. Enter through the covered porch into a flex room in which you decide how it functions. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers two separate closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. For even more space, finish the basement with another bedroom and a wet bar in select areas. Convenience is a fact of life when you own a brand new home at Timothy Branch. This great community puts you close to some of the Washington, DC, area's most desirable destinations. Located right off Rt. 301 and near Rt. 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Timothy Branch is the perfect choice for those working in downtown DC, Northern Virginia, or at Andrews Air Force Base. It's also a great choice if you want to be close to all kinds of shopping, dining, and entertainment. When you live at Timothy Branch, you can enjoy a night out at National Harbor, shop at Brandywine Crossings, and take advantage of all the shopping and dining in Waldorf, including at the popular St. Charles Towne Center. You won't believe how much you'll find within moments of your new home at Timothy Branch. Don't miss your chance to own here! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Agents are warmly welcomed and appreciated. Photos shown are representative only.Our models are open by appointment only.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3713 S George Mason Drive , #707

Large 1-Bedroom 1 Den Unit (1288 SF) with 1.5 Baths. Loaded with closets. Newly renovated all through New hard vinyl floor. new bath rooms. fresh paint. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Spacious eat-in kitchen with brand new granite counter tops & stainless steel appliance. Wonderful building with many amenities: 24-hour security, pool, party & exercise rooms, roof-top deck...... Garage space P43WA conveys.
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3328 Glenmore Drive

This picture perfect updated residence on a huge corner lot is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Falls Church near EVERYTHING! This charming 4 bedroom, 3 full bath residence sits on a premium corner .34 acre lot and is nestled on a quiet tree lined street. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-breakfast bar, cherry cabinets, quartz counter top and back splash, large farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal light filled living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Traditional floor plan with gleaming luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 luxury full baths on entry level. Finished upper level includes 2 additional rooms with carpet. Fully finished walk-out lower level with spacious recreation area, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, microwave and separate laundry room! Breathtaking huge front and fenced backyard with shed and patio-perfect for barbecues and entertaining. Minutes to I395, I495, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, metro bus, markets, shops, restaurants, banks, schools, library and more!

Comments / 0

