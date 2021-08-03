8044 Silver Fox Way
Life is better at the beach! Beautiful brick townhome in Richfield Station 1.5 miles from the beach. This spacious townhome offers a great floor plan for everyone to spread out. The main level living room is a sunny spot with a coat closet and half bath. The kitchen features white cabinets, beautiful mosaic backsplash and an island. Plenty of room for your kitchen table with sliding doors out to the wrap around deck surrounded by trees for privacy. Off the kitchen is a sunroom wrapped in windows making the perfect spot for a home office or a quiet retreat. Upstairs the large primary suite features soaring ceilings and 2 walk-in closets. A large primary bathroom has double sinks and a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom are on this level. The lower level has LV flooring with a large space for entertaining or even a workout room. A full bathroom and den/4th bedroom round out this space. Full windows and sliding glass doors flood the space with light. Don+GGt worry about storage a large laundry/ storage room is on this level. Walk-out the sliders to find a paver patio and shed for storage. This community has it all, playgrounds, sidewalks, ballfield, tennis and basketball courts. Community events such as a fall festival and movie night make it a great place to live. Don+GGt forget about the path to the Chesapeake Railroad Trail spanning two miles of boardwalks over Fishing Creek. The town of Chesapeake Beach offers a beach, fishing, marinas, restaurants and a waterpark! Easy commute to Joint Bases Andrews, DC and Annapolis. Book your showing today!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0