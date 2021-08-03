Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

29 Tenby Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming all brick townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac street in sought-after Chapel Gate Community. 9++GG ceiling on main level, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms; Entire house freshly painted with neutral colors ; All new carpet throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, fairly new appliances (2017), modern white cabinets; Separate dining room with new chandelier and gleaming hardwood floors; widely opens to spacious living room featuring new hardwood floors and high ceilings; from the living room, through the sliding glass doors onto the large deck overlooking the backyard. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms;Primary suite has vaulted ceiling & fully renovated bathroom with dual sink vanity, upgraded shower; The finished walk-out basement has half bath, laundry room, utility room, guest room/office, and a large family room with wood burning fireplace, walking out to concrete patio and back yard. 2 Zone HVAC systems (both replaced in 2016), water heater replaced in 2018. Easy access to I-83 and 695, walking distance to Padonia Park Club & baltimore country club. Move-in ready!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Laundry Room#Utility Room#Family Room#Tenby Court#Chapel Gate Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

This brick home is in an established neighborhood and has been remodeled & refurbished and is ready for you to move into. There is a new roof, new gutters, new hvac, new deck, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, AND MORE! There is also a 1.82 acre cul-de-sac lot plus a full, unfinished basement which offers great storage and/or a workshop area, and/or expansion possibilities. There are so many great features thru-out such as 2 pantrys in the kitchen plus an island, a very generous-sized dining room, a bedroom and full bath on the main level that can also be the perfect office and a large bonus room upstairs that can also serve as a 5th bedroom. There is also a 2nd staircase to access the bonus room. The main level double garage also has a large utility room. And did I mention the neighborhood pool for these hot summer days. All of this plus a great Triad location just minutes from I-40, shopping, and restaurants.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5823 Blue Sky

Beautifully updated end unit townhome located in the desirable Lyndwood community close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment! Offering quality updates including: freshly painted interiors, new sparkling Quartz counter tops, HVAC, dishwasher, washer, and humidifier.Inviting large living and dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends; boasting a lovely gas burning fireplace. Prepare delectable meals in the light filled kitchen complemented with new Quartz counters, sleek cabinetry, ample counter space, center-Island, breakfast room, a convenient laundry area, and deck access. Travel upstairs to primary bedroom adorned with a vaulted ceiling and luxury bath. Two additional sizable bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. An impressive lower level family room provides the ideal space for movie night, a bonus room and powder room conclude the inside of this wonderful home. Enjoy the evening breeze from the comfort of the deck overlooking a private fenced yard and secure storage. Simply perfect!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Dorchester Avenue

Adorable Pocomoke City bungalow! You'll definitely want to check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow which is situated on a large fenced-in lot in Pocomoke City. This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and a laundry room. There is a walk-up attic which has been finished into a large bonus room, providing lots of additional living area or storage space. A shed in the backyard gives you even more storage. You'll love relaxing on the rear deck which overlooks the fenced-in backyard. Excellent for year-round living or investment property.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Almond

Bursting with style and contemporary appeal, this multilevel home offers a sleek and modern haven for those who prefer the finer things in life. The layout is open-plan and spacious with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a room for every mood and occasion. A flight of wood stairs leads to the eat-in kitchen where the avid chef is treated to a suite of upgraded stainless steel appliances, stone surfaces and plenty of storage space to include pantry. A server window opens into the elevated dining room and family room where hardwood flooring flows underfoot and there is a stone feature wall. A slider door opens to allow plenty of fresh air to fill the room as you take in the leafy outlook beyond. Three light-filled bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths are all located upstairs. The two secondary bedrooms both have closets while the primary suite enjoys a walk-in closet with custom storage and a luxe ensuite. To ensure complete comfort, the upper level boasts brand new carpet throughout. Downstairs, the large basement has been impeccably finished with a half bath, a laundry nook with a washer and dryer and bonus storage room. There is hardwood flooring and slider doors that open to the backyard. The list of extra features includes ceiling fans, custom lighting, a high-end front door, smart entry door lock and ceiling fans throughout. From the moment you step inside, it+GGs clear no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stylish abode. Extensive landscaping is on show in the front yard and there is an underground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking lush. The fenced backyard abuts a treed greenspace, promising added privacy and a beautiful outlook as you host friends from the comfort of the paved patio. A garage and a maintenance-free exterior are also on offer. This wonderful home is located close to everything you could need including shopping, dining, schools and parks. A host of main roadways are within easy reach for a quick commute and you are minutes from Downtown DC.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

838 Lannerton Road

This is a lovely 3 bedroom townhome that is way under priced. It has hardwood floors throughout the house. Huge basement, with a new washer and dryer. It has access outside through the basement. This is a great price for this great home. Make it yours today. AS IS purchase.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

208 Adams Avenue , 1/2

Fabulous 3 bed 1.5 Del Ray duplex on a quiet and friendly street! Enter into the bright and airy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring that flows easily into dining room and kitchen. The beautifully remodeled kitchen features crisp white cabinetry - including great pantry space, carrara backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy great prep space and storage in the large peninsula island. A door from the kitchen leads you to a private screened patio - great for sipping morning coffee or working from home on crisp fall days! The patio overlooks a large yard (don't miss the grapes growing along the fence line!). Head upstairs, and you'll find three bedrooms - all with hardwood flooring - and a full bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room and loads of storage - the half bath could easily be expanded into a full bathroom. Egress from the storage/utility area leads to the rear yard. Park your car in the extra long driveway and walk to the metro, shops and restaurants in Del Ray. Close to Old Town and DC, you don't want to miss this Del Ray beauty- Welcome Home!
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $689,059

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout adds to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! Sellers are offering $15,000 towards landscaping allowance.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Fenwick Avenue

As Is Estate Sale. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick Townhome As-Is. Lots Of Potential. Main Level Features Living Room, Dining Room With Hardwood Floor, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator With Ice & Water Dispenser. Upper Level Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms And Full Hall Bath With Ceramic Tile. Also Has Full Unfinished Basement With Half Bath. GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2 Flatwater Row Unit#B, Henrico, VA 23231

Welcome home to City Living at it's best in this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.1 Bath Condo located in the sought-after Rocketts Landing! Beautiful City Views are captured from this very private Roof-Top Patio! This Corner Upper-Level Condo includes an Open Floorplan w/ a Large Designer Kitchen complete with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Huge Island, A Blanco Farmhouse Sink, a gorgeous Tile Backsplash, White Cabinets with Soft-close Doors/Drawers, and Modern Pendants. The Family Room includes a Coffered Ceiling, Surround Sound, & access to a relaxing Balcony area. The Dining Room is spacious with lots of large Windows to allow an abundance of natural light! The upstairs includes all LVP Flooring! Master Bedroom Suite/Ensuite Master Bath complete with a huge Master Walk-in Closet, Quartz Countertops, His/Her Vanities, Subway Tile & large Rainhead Showerhead. There are two more spacious Bedrooms and a Hall Bath complete with double vanities, and Tiled Tub/Shower. The Rooftop Patio is Spacious and Private with Beautiful views of the River and City! All of this complete with maintenance-free living and amenities including Pool and Fitness Center, & one-car attached Garage!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

405 K Street NE

1st Open Sun 8/22 2-4pm Masks REQUIRED for EVERYONE. Thank you for complying to keep everyone safe. Located in the sweet spot between H Street and Union Market, this lovely 4BR/3.5BA bayfront home has deep front yard, 3BR/2.5BA up with a completely separate 1BR/1BA unit in the basement w/CofO, and a large patio for PARKING out back. Lovingly renovated with attention to detail by well-respected custom builders ThinkMakeBuild, the home features marble basketweave foyer tile, with crown moldings, high ceilings, wood floors and custom doorknobs throughout. A gorgeous center kitchen features stainless appliances and gas cooking, marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, copious cabinets, and an island with a breakfast bar. Step through space-defining arches to dine at the front, stroll past the cleverly-concealed storage plus half bath under the stairs and relax at the back, with woodburning fireplace featuring historic slate mantel, flanked by built-in bookshelves. Going up the honed granite stairs notice the large coffered-ceiling skylight and convenient washer/dryer closet. The front primary bedroom has floor-to-ceiling closets, and the ensuite bathroom boasts custom hammered-copper double sink and a deep granite tub. The middle bedroom has a solar tube plus attic access, and the back bedroom opens onto the dual entry hall bathroom which features basketweave tiled marble floor and a clawfoot tub. Downstairs the completely separate 1BR/1BA unit with CofO features a polished concrete floor with radiant floor heat, lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plus oodles of beautiful cabinets and marble countertops, and was rented for $1750. Out back is a generous paver patio with electronic roll-up door for secure parking. Enjoy living 2 blocks from the bars and restaurants of H Street, Giant, WholeFoods, REI and Red Bear Brewing, a short stroll to Union Station Metro, to Union Market and the major redevelopment happening there. Carpe Diem!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4105 Legation Street NW

Enjoy walkable city living! Charming, bright & updated semi-detached Townhouse located in the heart of Chevy Chase on a quiet tree-lined street. Inviting front porch for morning coffee & dining. Foyer, gracious living room with fireplace, all white gourmet kitchen w/marble counters open to the dining room. 1st floor den and powder room. Top floor with 3 generous bedrooms, bath w/skylight & office area and laundry closet. Hardwood floors on first 2 floors and lovely views throughout. Finished lower level recreation room/in-law suite w/ laundry room, 2 entrances and storage area. Lovely, private fenced back yard, garden & patio. Easy on-street parking. Walk to shops, restaurants, neighborhood park, Whole Foods, all neighborhood amenities, coming soon Amazon Fresh, bus, Metro & More!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2411 Pickwick Road

OPEN SUNDAY, AUGUST 22ND, FROM 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM!! RARELY AVAILABLE! BEAUTIFUL, HISTORIC 5BR/3FB Federal style stone house with over 3,200 SF of finished living space! One of the rarest gems of the Dickeyville Historic District. Overlooking Leakin Park and Gwynns Falls, this beautiful, well-maintained home has many upgrades including a new, high-end Kitchen open to the Dining Room, contemporary lighting, fresh paint, gorgeous wood floors, and great outdoor entertaining spaces including 2 patio areas and a saltwater, heated in-ground pool with new salt cell installed in 2020. All fireplaces are operational. NEW electric 2016, panel box labeled for accuracy, NEW HWH 2016, NEW expansion tank 2021, NEW Kitchen 2016, NEW Luxury Master Bath 2019.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 W All Saints

Tons of potential with this four unit property in Historic Downtown Frederick. Close to Carroll Creek, restaurants, shopping & MARC Train. Currently divided into four units. Three "units" rented as bedroom only with one shared full bathroom at approximately $1,410/month on a month to month basis ($450-480/bedroom/month). Larger two bedroom apartment with one full bathroom, living room and kitchen rented month to month for approximately $1,050/month. Definitely room for investors to increase current rental rates. Landlord pays water for all four units, and electric & cable/internet for the three rented rooms. Property allows for various possibilities to restore back to a single family unit, convert the three rented rooms to another apartment, take advantage of the DB zoning for businesses, or continue to rent as is. Sold strictly "As-Is". All showings, questions and information through the Owner only. Open houses 8/28 & 8/29 from 10am-2pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2792 Brier Pond Circle

Exceptional updated home in a great location. All new flooring on 3 levels, new bathrooms with exceptional tile work. Fresh two tone paint. New kitchen with shaker cabinets, SS appliances and granite counter top. New garage door. Nice size deck. Ready to move in. Welcome Home!. Listing courtesy of Union...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

217 Wood Avenue

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome Renovated Split Foyer with Walkout Lower Level, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Tile Backsplash, New Flooring, New Custom Paint, Spacious Bedrooms, New Lighting, Updated Bathrooms, Deck, Fenced Backyard, Much More! Convenient Location! Close to Shopping, Schools, Commuter Routes and Much More! Hurry, This Will Not Last!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Bon Air Road

Adorable home on one of the neighborhood's quietest and most charming blocks. This 2 bedroom home has so much to offer a savvy buyer, including replaced windows, hardwood floors, a neutral decor and an opened up kitchen. The dining room has French doors that lead to a large rear deck -- perfect for outdoor entertaining. The lower level is fully waterproofed with a French drain and sump system and offers a finished, carpeted family room, storage and laundry with a door that leads to a sunny, beautiful backyard. An updated full bath completes the picture. Plenty of easy parking in a quiet neighborhood setting close to I-695 and so many Towson and Parkville shopping and dining amenities.
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3328 Glenmore Drive

This picture perfect updated residence on a huge corner lot is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Falls Church near EVERYTHING! This charming 4 bedroom, 3 full bath residence sits on a premium corner .34 acre lot and is nestled on a quiet tree lined street. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-breakfast bar, cherry cabinets, quartz counter top and back splash, large farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal light filled living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Traditional floor plan with gleaming luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 luxury full baths on entry level. Finished upper level includes 2 additional rooms with carpet. Fully finished walk-out lower level with spacious recreation area, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, microwave and separate laundry room! Breathtaking huge front and fenced backyard with shed and patio-perfect for barbecues and entertaining. Minutes to I395, I495, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, metro bus, markets, shops, restaurants, banks, schools, library and more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy