29 Tenby Court
Charming all brick townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac street in sought-after Chapel Gate Community. 9++GG ceiling on main level, vaulted ceilings in bedrooms; Entire house freshly painted with neutral colors ; All new carpet throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, fairly new appliances (2017), modern white cabinets; Separate dining room with new chandelier and gleaming hardwood floors; widely opens to spacious living room featuring new hardwood floors and high ceilings; from the living room, through the sliding glass doors onto the large deck overlooking the backyard. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms;Primary suite has vaulted ceiling & fully renovated bathroom with dual sink vanity, upgraded shower; The finished walk-out basement has half bath, laundry room, utility room, guest room/office, and a large family room with wood burning fireplace, walking out to concrete patio and back yard. 2 Zone HVAC systems (both replaced in 2016), water heater replaced in 2018. Easy access to I-83 and 695, walking distance to Padonia Park Club & baltimore country club. Move-in ready!
