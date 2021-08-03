Cancel
Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners to Discuss Potential Merger

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

They could create a scheduling alliance as college football faces its latest wave of realignment.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff are slated to meet Tuesday to discuss "whether the two conferences would benefit from strategically working together," per The Athletic 's Max Olson .

Tuesday's meeting could continue the latest wave of realignment in college football. Texas and Oklahoma have cast the future of the Big 12 into doubt in recent weeks as the two marquee programs are set to join the SEC by 2025.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 could work to create a "scheduling alliance," per Olson . There also may be discussions of a potential merger.

“I think there are options for us to partner with other conferences,” Bowlsby said during an appearance at a Texas Senate committee meeting Monday. "There may be opportunity for mergers. There may be opportunities to add members. There may be other opportunities that are currently unforeseen.”

None of the eight remaining Big 12 schools outside of Texas and Oklahoma have announced plans to join a new conference. The Big 12 could disband and have its members find a new league, though Bowlsby noted expansion of the conference is the preferred option.

“We haven’t had formal conversations on candidate members,” Bowlsby said. “We think there’s a sequence at which we need to act, and that includes some of the collaborations that I mentioned earlier.”

The Pac-12's current television deal expires after the 2024 season. The Big 12 will see its TV contract expire after '25.

