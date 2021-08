Crews are wrapping up a $9 million widening project on Garnett between 96th and 106th Street north. The road will have 4 lanes in each direction and sidewalks. With work in this section coming to an end, crews will soon be moving north to widen Garnett up to 116th Street. The City says the engineering design for the widening project is 99 percent complete. They say once the right-of-way is secured, utility companies will be given a "Notice to Proceed" to start relocating their utilities.