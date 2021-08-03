Cancel
MLS

8399 Shady Grove Circle

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 16 days ago

Opportunity to own an end that has been updated to include : Updated Kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Appliances .Hardwoods on the main levelSeparate Dining AreaHot Water Heater 2013HVAC 2002Thermopane Windows in 2010.Full bath in lower level updated.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

#Shady Grove#Circle#Stainless Appliances#Hardwoods#Areahot Water Heater#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Dorchester Avenue

Adorable Pocomoke City bungalow! You'll definitely want to check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow which is situated on a large fenced-in lot in Pocomoke City. This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and a laundry room. There is a walk-up attic which has been finished into a large bonus room, providing lots of additional living area or storage space. A shed in the backyard gives you even more storage. You'll love relaxing on the rear deck which overlooks the fenced-in backyard. Excellent for year-round living or investment property.
Glen Burnie, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Buckingham Drive

Charming Rancher in Glen Burnie! NEW vinyl flooring throughout, NEW tile in the bathroom, NEW backsplash in the kitchen, Freshly painted throughout, recently replaced roof and more! Move in ready to be called home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1356 Constitution Avenue NE

FASTIDIOUS FEDERAL WITH FANTASTIC NEW FEATURES - 1 block from Lincoln Park or Maury Elementary! Central cross-cut staircase, original varied-width heart pine floors and exposed brick. Stunning new kitchen and baths of impeccable design and build must be experienced - every detail thoughtfully crafted! Front bedroom features soaring vaulted ceiling, sun-dappled views of that majestic elm canopy out front, and bonus loft storage and library ladder. Middle BR with French doors, perfect as home office or bedroom thanks to built-in murphy bed. Out back, pristine private patio and herb garden! Open SAT & SUN 2-4pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12317 Jarrow Lane

Beautiful end unit with one car garage that backs to common area. This home is perfect for entertaining, or working from home. The lower level is light and bright, with easy access to garage or backyard. Main level has great flow. Bump-out for extra space and cozy gas fireplace with stone in family room, a large kitchen with stainless appliances (new fridge) and 42" cabinets, and the dining area has hardwood floors and a large bump-out and extra windows. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fan, extra windows, and the primary bath has a jetted tub and dual sinks. The back and side yard is fenced, and the house has a HUGE deck across the back with a view of the common area.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5823 Blue Sky

Beautifully updated end unit townhome located in the desirable Lyndwood community close to major commuter routes, shopping, dining and entertainment! Offering quality updates including: freshly painted interiors, new sparkling Quartz counter tops, HVAC, dishwasher, washer, and humidifier.Inviting large living and dining room perfect for entertaining family and friends; boasting a lovely gas burning fireplace. Prepare delectable meals in the light filled kitchen complemented with new Quartz counters, sleek cabinetry, ample counter space, center-Island, breakfast room, a convenient laundry area, and deck access. Travel upstairs to primary bedroom adorned with a vaulted ceiling and luxury bath. Two additional sizable bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. An impressive lower level family room provides the ideal space for movie night, a bonus room and powder room conclude the inside of this wonderful home. Enjoy the evening breeze from the comfort of the deck overlooking a private fenced yard and secure storage. Simply perfect!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-C Golden Eagle Place

View the 3D tour and don't wait to schedule your showing! Move in Ready - 3 Level Townhouse features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and plenty of space! This lovely home includes a large family room with 1/2 bath, spacious, open kitchen with island and large eating area. Spacious deck off the kitchen for BBQ's or just relaxing after a long day, with stairs leading to fully fenced backyard. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath in hall and in primary bedroom. The fully finished basement offers another room to be used as bedroom, office, library, etc. Full size washer & dryer in basement. Home is conveniently located near National Harbor, DC & VA! Commuter lot close by as well as endless shopping, dining and entertainment. Sold As Is but in great condition!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Almond

Bursting with style and contemporary appeal, this multilevel home offers a sleek and modern haven for those who prefer the finer things in life. The layout is open-plan and spacious with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a room for every mood and occasion. A flight of wood stairs leads to the eat-in kitchen where the avid chef is treated to a suite of upgraded stainless steel appliances, stone surfaces and plenty of storage space to include pantry. A server window opens into the elevated dining room and family room where hardwood flooring flows underfoot and there is a stone feature wall. A slider door opens to allow plenty of fresh air to fill the room as you take in the leafy outlook beyond. Three light-filled bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths are all located upstairs. The two secondary bedrooms both have closets while the primary suite enjoys a walk-in closet with custom storage and a luxe ensuite. To ensure complete comfort, the upper level boasts brand new carpet throughout. Downstairs, the large basement has been impeccably finished with a half bath, a laundry nook with a washer and dryer and bonus storage room. There is hardwood flooring and slider doors that open to the backyard. The list of extra features includes ceiling fans, custom lighting, a high-end front door, smart entry door lock and ceiling fans throughout. From the moment you step inside, it+GGs clear no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stylish abode. Extensive landscaping is on show in the front yard and there is an underground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking lush. The fenced backyard abuts a treed greenspace, promising added privacy and a beautiful outlook as you host friends from the comfort of the paved patio. A garage and a maintenance-free exterior are also on offer. This wonderful home is located close to everything you could need including shopping, dining, schools and parks. A host of main roadways are within easy reach for a quick commute and you are minutes from Downtown DC.
Soccerarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7978 Vigne Court

Come visit this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath with additional Loft floor sun filled 2 car garage townhouse in desirable Reserve at Tysons Corner. Excellent condition and move-in ready! Awesome open-floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main living floor, entry floor, and stairwells. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, Upgraded 42+GG maple cabinets, granite countertops, island bar seating, large breakfast room which opens to a Juliette balcony. Upper level features luxury master suite w/oversized walk in closet and full bath, generous two bedrooms and full bath. Additional fourth floor loft with full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom, office, fitness room, family room, or flex room. Basement den that can be used for a home office or play space with half bath. Absolutely move in ready. Two entry ways to access garage with ample storage area along with 2 visitor passes, visitors can park right in front of the TH. Brick exterior, architectural shingles, composite deck and low lawn maintenance. Access to community fitness center, outdoor pool, dog park and County-run soccer field. Ideal location+GGMinutes away from I-495/I-95 as well as shopping and restaurants. Complimentary shuttle van service to the Dunn Loring Metro.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2792 Brier Pond Circle

Exceptional updated home in a great location. All new flooring on 3 levels, new bathrooms with exceptional tile work. Fresh two tone paint. New kitchen with shaker cabinets, SS appliances and granite counter top. New garage door. Nice size deck. Ready to move in. Welcome Home!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3628 Esther Place

Lovely opportunity to own this Townhouse located in Baltimore City! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms, - bathroom on every level, updated kitchen, recessed lighting and more!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3617 Elmley Avenue

Well maintained Brick Row Home in the Belair Edison Neighborhood. Home features a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and full bath with a walk up to the back yard. SOLD AS- IS!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 154 Parrish Loop

Don't miss this opportunity to own a level open lot in waterfront community with amenities that include pool, beach, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, boat ramp; water available for $1536 hookup fee; sewer available for a $11,688 hookup fee. Lot should be marked by surveyor before you purchase or build. Sanitary District fee is $200 annually on your tax bill. Lot is just past 49 Parrish Loop. Sign will be up as soon as possible.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1363 Nalley Terrace

Great Home in nice area close to Subways, shopping, etc. 3 level Townhouse . 3 Bedrooms 2 full bathroom and main level 1/2 bathroom , New A/C and Appliances. Deck steps off the large Kitchen space for a table , separate dinning room , fresh paint inside and outside new carpet and floor , large front porch do not miss it.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2335 Butte Place

This end unit property is very spacious. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Has a raised LR & dining area, a full bath in the Mast. bedroom w/ a 2 person soaking tub, an extra room in the BSMT , plus a rec room & fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in all upper level BR's. Quartz's countertops, all new appliances, new floors, and renovated bathrooms.100% financing using USDA!! N0 MONEY DOWN!!! NO PMI!! Come see it before it's gone!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

45289 Rumsford Lane

Neat and clean 2 story townhome in Laurel Glen. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Fenced in back yard. Freshly painted.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

217 Wood Avenue

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome Renovated Split Foyer with Walkout Lower Level, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Tile Backsplash, New Flooring, New Custom Paint, Spacious Bedrooms, New Lighting, Updated Bathrooms, Deck, Fenced Backyard, Much More! Convenient Location! Close to Shopping, Schools, Commuter Routes and Much More! Hurry, This Will Not Last!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1284 Rockfish Valley Hwy

No restriction off main drive of Rt 151 ( Rockfish Valley Hwy)in Aton area. With great potential views and no restrictions! County does not know the exact acreage, so potential buyer will need a survey. .25 +- acreage. All offers will be considered.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 W All Saints

Tons of potential with this four unit property in Historic Downtown Frederick. Close to Carroll Creek, restaurants, shopping & MARC Train. Currently divided into four units. Three "units" rented as bedroom only with one shared full bathroom at approximately $1,410/month on a month to month basis ($450-480/bedroom/month). Larger two bedroom apartment with one full bathroom, living room and kitchen rented month to month for approximately $1,050/month. Definitely room for investors to increase current rental rates. Landlord pays water for all four units, and electric & cable/internet for the three rented rooms. Property allows for various possibilities to restore back to a single family unit, convert the three rented rooms to another apartment, take advantage of the DB zoning for businesses, or continue to rent as is. Sold strictly "As-Is". All showings, questions and information through the Owner only. Open houses 8/28 & 8/29 from 10am-2pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1827 L Street NE

A more cheerful, thoughtful and thorough renovation than seen in a while, centrally situated within an urban mile that covers H-Street, Union Market and The Arboretum. Domestic freedom - no contortions in a largely proportioned, sublimely designed, with sunshine in mind you smile back at the porch, open the door, and BOOM! The view from the waiting room, so social, so deep and wide, so simply synergized, a long slow visual ride past command-central kitchen where the party resides, so much space outside, many options provided, delighted you're invited to one of three decks, coffee in the morning, midday free-play midway up, then nighttime at the roof-line, lit by the city skyline.

