Chinese streaming platform iQIYI has struck an broadcast rights deal with the English Premier League. The deal gives it four years of football (soccer) coverage kicking off with the new season that begins in a couple of weeks (Aug. 14, 2021). The deal gives iQiyi exclusive new media broadcast rights in mainland China and Macao. State-owned China Central Television remains as the terrestrial broadcaster. The agreement follows the acrimonious collapse of the EPL’s previous multi-year deal with PPTV in 2019 and its replacement with a one-season deal for 2020-21 with Tencent Video. A season pass will be offered at RMB318 and include all...