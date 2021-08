New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis. Hot New Zealand job market ramps up rate hike bets. Retail trade data highlights a bullish contrarian NZD/USD bias. New Zealand unemployment fell sharply in the June 2021 quarter to 4.0% from 4.6% in the March quarter, while the employment rate rose to 67.6%, up 0.5% on the quarter and 0.6% on an annualized basis. Both figures beat market expectations by a wide margin and further increased predictions of a rate hike to 0.50%, from the current level of 0.25%, at the RBNZ’s next policy meeting on August 18.