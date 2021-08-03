501 N Brice Street

TO BE BUILT "THE BALLENGER DUPLEX" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES. Not too big, not too small. The Ballenger Duplex is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility. Enter through the covered porch into a flex room in which you decide how it functions. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers two separate closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. For even more space, finish the basement with another bedroom and a wet bar in select areas. Convenience is a fact of life when you own a brand new home at Timothy Branch. This great community puts you close to some of the Washington, DC, area's most desirable destinations. Located right off Rt. 301 and near Rt. 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Timothy Branch is the perfect choice for those working in downtown DC, Northern Virginia, or at Andrews Air Force Base. It's also a great choice if you want to be close to all kinds of shopping, dining, and entertainment. When you live at Timothy Branch, you can enjoy a night out at National Harbor, shop at Brandywine Crossings, and take advantage of all the shopping and dining in Waldorf, including at the popular St. Charles Towne Center. You won't believe how much you'll find within moments of your new home at Timothy Branch. Don't miss your chance to own here! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Agents are warmly welcomed and appreciated. Photos shown are representative only.Our models are open by appointment only.