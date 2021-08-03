501 N Brice Street

Cancel
Cover picture for the article13 x70 corner lot available. Seller offering Buyer+GGs Choice Incentive up to $5000. Terms & restrictions apply. SOLD AS-IS. GR/HOA/ZONING/FF fees TBD by buyer. Seller pays NO transfer/ recordation costs. >> AGENTS +GG SEE AGENT REMARKS FOR OFFER INSTRUCTIONS. Listing courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...

MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

838 Lannerton Road

This is a lovely 3 bedroom townhome that is way under priced. It has hardwood floors throughout the house. Huge basement, with a new washer and dryer. It has access outside through the basement. This is a great price for this great home. Make it yours today. AS IS purchase.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1356 Constitution Avenue NE

FASTIDIOUS FEDERAL WITH FANTASTIC NEW FEATURES - 1 block from Lincoln Park or Maury Elementary! Central cross-cut staircase, original varied-width heart pine floors and exposed brick. Stunning new kitchen and baths of impeccable design and build must be experienced - every detail thoughtfully crafted! Front bedroom features soaring vaulted ceiling, sun-dappled views of that majestic elm canopy out front, and bonus loft storage and library ladder. Middle BR with French doors, perfect as home office or bedroom thanks to built-in murphy bed. Out back, pristine private patio and herb garden! Open SAT & SUN 2-4pm.
Glen Burnie, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Buckingham Drive

Charming Rancher in Glen Burnie! NEW vinyl flooring throughout, NEW tile in the bathroom, NEW backsplash in the kitchen, Freshly painted throughout, recently replaced roof and more! Move in ready to be called home!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1363 Nalley Terrace

Great Home in nice area close to Subways, shopping, etc. 3 level Townhouse . 3 Bedrooms 2 full bathroom and main level 1/2 bathroom , New A/C and Appliances. Deck steps off the large Kitchen space for a table , separate dinning room , fresh paint inside and outside new carpet and floor , large front porch do not miss it.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

45289 Rumsford Lane

Neat and clean 2 story townhome in Laurel Glen. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Fenced in back yard. Freshly painted. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-18T23:52:24.71.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Fenwick Avenue

As Is Estate Sale. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick Townhome As-Is. Lots Of Potential. Main Level Features Living Room, Dining Room With Hardwood Floor, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator With Ice & Water Dispenser. Upper Level Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms And Full Hall Bath With Ceramic Tile. Also Has Full Unfinished Basement With Half Bath. GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3628 Esther Place

Lovely opportunity to own this Townhouse located in Baltimore City! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms, - bathroom on every level, updated kitchen, recessed lighting and more!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3617 Elmley Avenue

Well maintained Brick Row Home in the Belair Edison Neighborhood. Home features a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and full bath with a walk up to the back yard. SOLD AS- IS!. Listing courtesy of Samson Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2335 Butte Place

This end unit property is very spacious. 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Has a raised LR & dining area, a full bath in the Mast. bedroom w/ a 2 person soaking tub, an extra room in the BSMT , plus a rec room & fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in all upper level BR's. Quartz's countertops, all new appliances, new floors, and renovated bathrooms.100% financing using USDA!! N0 MONEY DOWN!!! NO PMI!! Come see it before it's gone!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

217 Wood Avenue

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome Renovated Split Foyer with Walkout Lower Level, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Tile Backsplash, New Flooring, New Custom Paint, Spacious Bedrooms, New Lighting, Updated Bathrooms, Deck, Fenced Backyard, Much More! Convenient Location! Close to Shopping, Schools, Commuter Routes and Much More! Hurry, This Will Not Last!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

42658 Alicia Terrace

RING DOORBELL - Buyers moving overseas, can sell and or leave majority of furniture , dishes, tv etc to buyer. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level. The Spacious Kitchen is Upgraded with Stainless Steel Appliances, including Microwave with Exterior Vent, plus Granite Counters and Island. Pantry plus plenty of counter and storage space. Finished Lower Level Rec Room. Rear terrace, one car garage!! Two full bathrooms on upper level. Community with Pool, Fitness Center, Trails and more! Plenty of additional parking across the street.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5816 Cornstack Road

So many possibilities! This home rests on 3+ ACRES in a peaceful setting with plenty of privacy. Fix up the home to your tastes or build your own dream home. Home sold AS IS. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3713 S George Mason Drive , #707

Large 1-Bedroom 1 Den Unit (1288 SF) with 1.5 Baths. Loaded with closets. Newly renovated all through New hard vinyl floor. new bath rooms. fresh paint. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Spacious eat-in kitchen with brand new granite counter tops & stainless steel appliance. Wonderful building with many amenities: 24-hour security, pool, party & exercise rooms, roof-top deck...... Garage space P43WA conveys.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20912 Jo Marie Way

Completely Move-in-Ready 3 level townhome! New Roof was installed March 2021 and new HVAC in 2020! Great end-unit with loads of nice features including bamboo laminate flooring through-out main level, kitchen with HUGE breakfast bar and tons of cabinetry plus separate dining area with slider leading to back deck and fenced yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All new paint through-out as well as all new carpet and bathroom flooring. Huge unfinished basement offers tons of storage and space to grow in. All this plus 2 sheds too! This is an excellent opportunity and sure to go fast!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Bon Air Road

Adorable home on one of the neighborhood's quietest and most charming blocks. This 2 bedroom home has so much to offer a savvy buyer, including replaced windows, hardwood floors, a neutral decor and an opened up kitchen. The dining room has French doors that lead to a large rear deck -- perfect for outdoor entertaining. The lower level is fully waterproofed with a French drain and sump system and offers a finished, carpeted family room, storage and laundry with a door that leads to a sunny, beautiful backyard. An updated full bath completes the picture. Plenty of easy parking in a quiet neighborhood setting close to I-695 and so many Towson and Parkville shopping and dining amenities.
Village, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8614 Welbeck Way

End unit town home in North Village Homes, 2 level with fully fenced yard, 2 bedroom in upper level with 1 full bath, main level living room combo with dining area, half bath with washer dryer space, kitchen with plenty of space. walking distance to all amenities, bus stop off of snoufferschool road, Goshen shopping center 2 minutes away, very close to everything. perfect for first time home buyers.Great value, it will not last.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14815 Townshend Terrace Avenue

TO BE BUILT "THE BALLENGER DUPLEX" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES. Not too big, not too small. The Ballenger Duplex is just right with the ideal amount of space that delivers on flexibility. Enter through the covered porch into a flex room in which you decide how it functions. A huge modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the dining area and family room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers two separate closets. Choose four bedrooms or turn one into a loft. For even more space, finish the basement with another bedroom and a wet bar in select areas. Convenience is a fact of life when you own a brand new home at Timothy Branch. This great community puts you close to some of the Washington, DC, area's most desirable destinations. Located right off Rt. 301 and near Rt. 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Timothy Branch is the perfect choice for those working in downtown DC, Northern Virginia, or at Andrews Air Force Base. It's also a great choice if you want to be close to all kinds of shopping, dining, and entertainment. When you live at Timothy Branch, you can enjoy a night out at National Harbor, shop at Brandywine Crossings, and take advantage of all the shopping and dining in Waldorf, including at the popular St. Charles Towne Center. You won't believe how much you'll find within moments of your new home at Timothy Branch. Don't miss your chance to own here! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Agents are warmly welcomed and appreciated. Photos shown are representative only.Our models are open by appointment only.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2411 Pickwick Road

OPEN SUNDAY, AUGUST 22ND, FROM 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM!! RARELY AVAILABLE! BEAUTIFUL, HISTORIC 5BR/3FB Federal style stone house with over 3,200 SF of finished living space! One of the rarest gems of the Dickeyville Historic District. Overlooking Leakin Park and Gwynns Falls, this beautiful, well-maintained home has many upgrades including a new, high-end Kitchen open to the Dining Room, contemporary lighting, fresh paint, gorgeous wood floors, and great outdoor entertaining spaces including 2 patio areas and a saltwater, heated in-ground pool with new salt cell installed in 2020. All fireplaces are operational. NEW electric 2016, panel box labeled for accuracy, NEW HWH 2016, NEW expansion tank 2021, NEW Kitchen 2016, NEW Luxury Master Bath 2019.
Falls Church, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3328 Glenmore Drive

This picture perfect updated residence on a huge corner lot is a commuter's dream! Located in the heart of Falls Church near EVERYTHING! This charming 4 bedroom, 3 full bath residence sits on a premium corner .34 acre lot and is nestled on a quiet tree lined street. Gourmet eat-in kitchen-breakfast bar, cherry cabinets, quartz counter top and back splash, large farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances. Separate formal light filled living room with wood burning fireplace and dining room. Traditional floor plan with gleaming luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. 3 great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 2 luxury full baths on entry level. Finished upper level includes 2 additional rooms with carpet. Fully finished walk-out lower level with spacious recreation area, 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, kitchenette with full size refrigerator, microwave and separate laundry room! Breathtaking huge front and fenced backyard with shed and patio-perfect for barbecues and entertaining. Minutes to I395, I495, Rt. 7, Rt. 50, metro bus, markets, shops, restaurants, banks, schools, library and more!

