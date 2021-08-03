Cancel
Real Estate

3663 Dahlgren Place

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this beautiful 3 level Colonial style home in South Cove! Walk into a light and bright foyer with tile flooring and convenient coat closet. The spacious living/dining room combo features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a sliding glass door leading to the upper level deck with private green views - the perfect place to enjoy a summertime BBQ! Entertain guests easily in the dining room featuring a stunning three layer crystal chandelier with a look through view into the kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, tile backsplash, tile flooring, and a deep sink with detachable faucet. Also features a cooling ceiling fan, closet pantry, and all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy everyday meals in the neighboring breakfast nook. Half bath completes the level. Escape to the main bedroom suite that features plush carpeting, sliding mirrored closet, and an en-suite bathroom with standing shower. Two other bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The completely finished walkout basement features recessed lighting, plush carpeting and a large space with a a cozy wood burning fireplace, perfect for an additional living area or rec room. Basement also features a den that's great for use as an office space, a full size bathroom, and the laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Sliding glass doors lead to the concrete patio in the private completely fenced in backyard. Minutes away from I-95 south and US 1, and nearby multiple shopping and dining destinations. Do not miss this one!

Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Almond

Bursting with style and contemporary appeal, this multilevel home offers a sleek and modern haven for those who prefer the finer things in life. The layout is open-plan and spacious with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a room for every mood and occasion. A flight of wood stairs leads to the eat-in kitchen where the avid chef is treated to a suite of upgraded stainless steel appliances, stone surfaces and plenty of storage space to include pantry. A server window opens into the elevated dining room and family room where hardwood flooring flows underfoot and there is a stone feature wall. A slider door opens to allow plenty of fresh air to fill the room as you take in the leafy outlook beyond. Three light-filled bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths are all located upstairs. The two secondary bedrooms both have closets while the primary suite enjoys a walk-in closet with custom storage and a luxe ensuite. To ensure complete comfort, the upper level boasts brand new carpet throughout. Downstairs, the large basement has been impeccably finished with a half bath, a laundry nook with a washer and dryer and bonus storage room. There is hardwood flooring and slider doors that open to the backyard. The list of extra features includes ceiling fans, custom lighting, a high-end front door, smart entry door lock and ceiling fans throughout. From the moment you step inside, it+GGs clear no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stylish abode. Extensive landscaping is on show in the front yard and there is an underground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking lush. The fenced backyard abuts a treed greenspace, promising added privacy and a beautiful outlook as you host friends from the comfort of the paved patio. A garage and a maintenance-free exterior are also on offer. This wonderful home is located close to everything you could need including shopping, dining, schools and parks. A host of main roadways are within easy reach for a quick commute and you are minutes from Downtown DC.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

838 Lannerton Road

This is a lovely 3 bedroom townhome that is way under priced. It has hardwood floors throughout the house. Huge basement, with a new washer and dryer. It has access outside through the basement. This is a great price for this great home. Make it yours today. AS IS purchase.
Soccerarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7978 Vigne Court

Come visit this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath with additional Loft floor sun filled 2 car garage townhouse in desirable Reserve at Tysons Corner. Excellent condition and move-in ready! Awesome open-floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main living floor, entry floor, and stairwells. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, Upgraded 42+GG maple cabinets, granite countertops, island bar seating, large breakfast room which opens to a Juliette balcony. Upper level features luxury master suite w/oversized walk in closet and full bath, generous two bedrooms and full bath. Additional fourth floor loft with full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom, office, fitness room, family room, or flex room. Basement den that can be used for a home office or play space with half bath. Absolutely move in ready. Two entry ways to access garage with ample storage area along with 2 visitor passes, visitors can park right in front of the TH. Brick exterior, architectural shingles, composite deck and low lawn maintenance. Access to community fitness center, outdoor pool, dog park and County-run soccer field. Ideal location+GGMinutes away from I-495/I-95 as well as shopping and restaurants. Complimentary shuttle van service to the Dunn Loring Metro.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-C Golden Eagle Place

View the 3D tour and don't wait to schedule your showing! Move in Ready - 3 Level Townhouse features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and plenty of space! This lovely home includes a large family room with 1/2 bath, spacious, open kitchen with island and large eating area. Spacious deck off the kitchen for BBQ's or just relaxing after a long day, with stairs leading to fully fenced backyard. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath in hall and in primary bedroom. The fully finished basement offers another room to be used as bedroom, office, library, etc. Full size washer & dryer in basement. Home is conveniently located near National Harbor, DC & VA! Commuter lot close by as well as endless shopping, dining and entertainment. Sold As Is but in great condition!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

208 Adams Avenue , 1/2

Fabulous 3 bed 1.5 Del Ray duplex on a quiet and friendly street! Enter into the bright and airy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring that flows easily into dining room and kitchen. The beautifully remodeled kitchen features crisp white cabinetry - including great pantry space, carrara backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy great prep space and storage in the large peninsula island. A door from the kitchen leads you to a private screened patio - great for sipping morning coffee or working from home on crisp fall days! The patio overlooks a large yard (don't miss the grapes growing along the fence line!). Head upstairs, and you'll find three bedrooms - all with hardwood flooring - and a full bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room and loads of storage - the half bath could easily be expanded into a full bathroom. Egress from the storage/utility area leads to the rear yard. Park your car in the extra long driveway and walk to the metro, shops and restaurants in Del Ray. Close to Old Town and DC, you don't want to miss this Del Ray beauty- Welcome Home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1356 Constitution Avenue NE

FASTIDIOUS FEDERAL WITH FANTASTIC NEW FEATURES - 1 block from Lincoln Park or Maury Elementary! Central cross-cut staircase, original varied-width heart pine floors and exposed brick. Stunning new kitchen and baths of impeccable design and build must be experienced - every detail thoughtfully crafted! Front bedroom features soaring vaulted ceiling, sun-dappled views of that majestic elm canopy out front, and bonus loft storage and library ladder. Middle BR with French doors, perfect as home office or bedroom thanks to built-in murphy bed. Out back, pristine private patio and herb garden! Open SAT & SUN 2-4pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12317 Jarrow Lane

Beautiful end unit with one car garage that backs to common area. This home is perfect for entertaining, or working from home. The lower level is light and bright, with easy access to garage or backyard. Main level has great flow. Bump-out for extra space and cozy gas fireplace with stone in family room, a large kitchen with stainless appliances (new fridge) and 42" cabinets, and the dining area has hardwood floors and a large bump-out and extra windows. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fan, extra windows, and the primary bath has a jetted tub and dual sinks. The back and side yard is fenced, and the house has a HUGE deck across the back with a view of the common area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Dorchester Avenue

Adorable Pocomoke City bungalow! You'll definitely want to check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow which is situated on a large fenced-in lot in Pocomoke City. This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and a laundry room. There is a walk-up attic which has been finished into a large bonus room, providing lots of additional living area or storage space. A shed in the backyard gives you even more storage. You'll love relaxing on the rear deck which overlooks the fenced-in backyard. Excellent for year-round living or investment property.
Glen Burnie, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Buckingham Drive

Charming Rancher in Glen Burnie! NEW vinyl flooring throughout, NEW tile in the bathroom, NEW backsplash in the kitchen, Freshly painted throughout, recently replaced roof and more! Move in ready to be called home!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
Crozet, VADaily Progress

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $525,000

This one level living, end unit, low maintenance living courtyard home from Craig Builders is move-in ready! You'll appreciate the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet and paint on second level and plantation shutters for an elegant look while providing privacy and great natural light. The open main floor plan with soaring ceiling links the dining room, kitchen and great room and is perfect for entertaining. You'll love the gourmet kitchen with coffered ceiling, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters with glass tile back splash. Great room welcomes you with wall of windows and gas fireplace surrounded by built-ins. Host a gathering in the formal dining room with tray ceiling and modern light fixture. Work from home in the main floor home office with French doors and tray ceiling. The first floor owners suite includes a private bathroom two vanities, soaking tub, walk in shower, and large walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Upstairs features a loft space with two large bedrooms, each with spacious walk-in closets and private bathrooms en suite. Storage galore with huge cedar closet and unfinished space. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened in porch and private, fenced courtyard!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
Gordonsville, VADaily Progress

4 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $529,000

Beautifully maintained home w/many upgrades offers elegance, design & high standard of craftmanship. Fiberoptic & Xfinity avail. Relax & entertain in light filled open living with 4 bed/2.5 baths, gorgeous hardwoods, 9' ceilings w/ vaulted breakfast nook & tray ceiling in dining room. Built-in surround sound in living rm, dining & deck. Large kitchen has granite countertops, blown glass lighting, wall oven, cherry cabinets & new backsplash. Owners completely remodeled master bathroom w/ Italian porcelain tile floor, glass shower, soaking tub, custom shelving, modern vanity & toilet. Solid wood cabinets in walk-in MB closet. New gas furnace 2021, new dual-zone heat pumps 2021 w/Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, new dishwasher, new garbage disposal & new decking on back. Fantastic space & possible 5th bedroom/office in partially finished, conditioned 521 sq ft walk-up attic. Terrace level unfinished but conditioned, 1200 sq ft, roughed-in 3rd bath w/installed shower/tub & everything needed to finish bathroom. Professionally installed underground drainage system around entire home, upgraded built in sprinkler system & beautifully landscaped, aggregate drive. Check out the rock climbing wall in walk-up attic & Spring Creek community!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Fenwick Avenue

As Is Estate Sale. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick Townhome As-Is. Lots Of Potential. Main Level Features Living Room, Dining Room With Hardwood Floor, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator With Ice & Water Dispenser. Upper Level Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms And Full Hall Bath With Ceramic Tile. Also Has Full Unfinished Basement With Half Bath. GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Bon Air Road

Adorable home on one of the neighborhood's quietest and most charming blocks. This 2 bedroom home has so much to offer a savvy buyer, including replaced windows, hardwood floors, a neutral decor and an opened up kitchen. The dining room has French doors that lead to a large rear deck -- perfect for outdoor entertaining. The lower level is fully waterproofed with a French drain and sump system and offers a finished, carpeted family room, storage and laundry with a door that leads to a sunny, beautiful backyard. An updated full bath completes the picture. Plenty of easy parking in a quiet neighborhood setting close to I-695 and so many Towson and Parkville shopping and dining amenities.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1827 L Street NE

A more cheerful, thoughtful and thorough renovation than seen in a while, centrally situated within an urban mile that covers H-Street, Union Market and The Arboretum. Domestic freedom - no contortions in a largely proportioned, sublimely designed, with sunshine in mind you smile back at the porch, open the door, and BOOM! The view from the waiting room, so social, so deep and wide, so simply synergized, a long slow visual ride past command-central kitchen where the party resides, so much space outside, many options provided, delighted you're invited to one of three decks, coffee in the morning, midday free-play midway up, then nighttime at the roof-line, lit by the city skyline.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 W All Saints

Tons of potential with this four unit property in Historic Downtown Frederick. Close to Carroll Creek, restaurants, shopping & MARC Train. Currently divided into four units. Three "units" rented as bedroom only with one shared full bathroom at approximately $1,410/month on a month to month basis ($450-480/bedroom/month). Larger two bedroom apartment with one full bathroom, living room and kitchen rented month to month for approximately $1,050/month. Definitely room for investors to increase current rental rates. Landlord pays water for all four units, and electric & cable/internet for the three rented rooms. Property allows for various possibilities to restore back to a single family unit, convert the three rented rooms to another apartment, take advantage of the DB zoning for businesses, or continue to rent as is. Sold strictly "As-Is". All showings, questions and information through the Owner only. Open houses 8/28 & 8/29 from 10am-2pm.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3628 Esther Place

Lovely opportunity to own this Townhouse located in Baltimore City! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms, - bathroom on every level, updated kitchen, recessed lighting and more!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3617 Elmley Avenue

Well maintained Brick Row Home in the Belair Edison Neighborhood. Home features a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and full bath with a walk up to the back yard. SOLD AS- IS!. Listing courtesy of Samson Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

42658 Alicia Terrace

RING DOORBELL - Buyers moving overseas, can sell and or leave majority of furniture , dishes, tv etc to buyer. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Level. The Spacious Kitchen is Upgraded with Stainless Steel Appliances, including Microwave with Exterior Vent, plus Granite Counters and Island. Pantry plus plenty of counter and storage space. Finished Lower Level Rec Room. Rear terrace, one car garage!! Two full bathrooms on upper level. Community with Pool, Fitness Center, Trails and more! Plenty of additional parking across the street.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

43019 Beachall Street

Welcome home to this lovely Brick Front Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2 half baths. New Stainless-steel appliances, New Custom paint throughout the house. New carpet on the lower level. The main level consists of a living room with Hardwood floors throughout the level, a bay window, and much more. The Kitchen has 42 Inch White Cabinets and Stainless-Steel Appliances. The upper level offers a good size primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a huge shower with dual vanities, a Separate Shower, and a two-person Soaking Tub. The lower-Level features a good-sized rec room with a Gas Fireplace and half bath. Walkout level to a fenced-in yard with a huge brick patio!! Next to shopping, Veterans Park and Town Hall and much more. Community amenties include 4 outdoor swimming pools, 10 playgrounds, 4 tennis courts, and miles of biking and walking trails. South Riding is home to the County+GGs state of the art Dulles South Recreation and Community Center which features an indoor swimming pool, lazy river, fitness center, sports court and a rock-climbing wall, as well as an outdoor skate park.

