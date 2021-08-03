3663 Dahlgren Place
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 level Colonial style home in South Cove! Walk into a light and bright foyer with tile flooring and convenient coat closet. The spacious living/dining room combo features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a sliding glass door leading to the upper level deck with private green views - the perfect place to enjoy a summertime BBQ! Entertain guests easily in the dining room featuring a stunning three layer crystal chandelier with a look through view into the kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, tile backsplash, tile flooring, and a deep sink with detachable faucet. Also features a cooling ceiling fan, closet pantry, and all stainless steel appliances. Enjoy everyday meals in the neighboring breakfast nook. Half bath completes the level. Escape to the main bedroom suite that features plush carpeting, sliding mirrored closet, and an en-suite bathroom with standing shower. Two other bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The completely finished walkout basement features recessed lighting, plush carpeting and a large space with a a cozy wood burning fireplace, perfect for an additional living area or rec room. Basement also features a den that's great for use as an office space, a full size bathroom, and the laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Sliding glass doors lead to the concrete patio in the private completely fenced in backyard. Minutes away from I-95 south and US 1, and nearby multiple shopping and dining destinations. Do not miss this one!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
