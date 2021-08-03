UND to become first university in the nation to sign partnership agreement with U.S. Space Force

UND is set to become the first university to partner with the U.S. Space Force, through the agency’s University Partnership Program. UND administrators and Space Force officials will sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday, Aug. 9, that will mark the beginning of an official relationship, according to a news release. The partnership is meant to harness educational and research capabilities of top universities, and address workforce development skills for those working in, or wishing to work in, the space sector.