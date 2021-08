Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made that decision partly because of his drive to achieve great things. The other part of his mental math? The company had decided to pay him an astronomical amount of money, but only if Tesla reached certain financial milestones.