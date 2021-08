A flight in the US was evacuated after a teenager sent pictures of a toy gun to other passengers onboard.The Orlando-bound United Airlines flight was due to depart from San Francisco on 22 July when several passengers received the photo via Airdrop, a service that allows sharing between Apple devices.The unnamed teen had shared an image of a realistic-looking Airsoft gun, reported KNTV.All travellers were evacuated off the plane out of “an abundance of caution”, according to an airport spokesperson.They were subjected to an extra security screening before everyone, barring the culprit, was allowed to reboard the aircraft.It later transpired...