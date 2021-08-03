14084 Malta Street

This lovely, brick front townhome in Woodbridge is ready and waiting for you! It is in PRISTINE, turn-key condition with new carpet, new LVP flooring, fresh paint throughout, freshly stained decks, new dishwasher, new shower door, vanity, and commode in primary bathroom, new light fixtures, etc. Seriously, this 3BD, 4BA, 3-level home is going to charm your socks off when you see it. Just a few of the things you will love about this home are its customized, no-mow backyard and deck areas, its beautiful granite countertops and big windows, its spacious and sparkling primary bathroom, its welcoming and cozy gas fireplace in the family room, its one-car garage, and MORE! With 3 floors of living space inside, and 2 deck areas outside, there is room for everyone - and room for great entertaining, too! Plus, the neighborhood has some wonderful amenities, including: a pool, a basketball court, a tennis court, a clubhouse, and a tot lot. And, last but not least, you will be close to everything: schools, stores, restaurants, and public transportation!