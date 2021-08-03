Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbridge, VA

14084 Malta Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis lovely, brick front townhome in Woodbridge is ready and waiting for you! It is in PRISTINE, turn-key condition with new carpet, new LVP flooring, fresh paint throughout, freshly stained decks, new dishwasher, new shower door, vanity, and commode in primary bathroom, new light fixtures, etc. Seriously, this 3BD, 4BA, 3-level home is going to charm your socks off when you see it. Just a few of the things you will love about this home are its customized, no-mow backyard and deck areas, its beautiful granite countertops and big windows, its spacious and sparkling primary bathroom, its welcoming and cozy gas fireplace in the family room, its one-car garage, and MORE! With 3 floors of living space inside, and 2 deck areas outside, there is room for everyone - and room for great entertaining, too! Plus, the neighborhood has some wonderful amenities, including: a pool, a basketball court, a tennis court, a clubhouse, and a tot lot. And, last but not least, you will be close to everything: schools, stores, restaurants, and public transportation!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Woodbridge, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Woodbridge, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malta#Restaurants#Family Room#Lvp Flooring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
Posted by
CNN

Japanese whiskey worth $5,800 gifted to Pompeo is missing, State filings say

CNN — The State Department is looking into the whereabouts of a $5,800 bottle of Japanese whiskey that was gifted to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to State Department filings in the federal register. The government of Japan gifted the whiskey to Pompeo in 2019, the document says....

Comments / 0

Community Policy