European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In many studies, vitamin D has been found to be low in COVID-19 patients. In this study, we aimed to investigate the relationship between clinical course and inhospital mortality with parenteral administration of high-dose vitamin D3 within the first 24 h of admission to patients who were hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) because of COVID-19 with vitamin D deficiency.