9422 Kilbride Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath End of Group Townhouse located in Perry Hall shows Pride of Ownership! Black Granite Floors within the Foyer Welcome You and Your Guests! There is an Open Floor Plan on the Main Level with Gleaming Rosewood floors in the Living Room and Dining Room and French Doors that lead to Your Large Deck--Perfect for Summer Entertaining! A Spacious Eat-In Kitchen and a Powder Room Complete the Gorgeous Main Level. Spacious Owner's Suite with Rosewood Floors, an En-Suite Bath, a Large Closet, and French Doors that lead to Your Very Own Private Balcony! 2 Additional Spacious Bedrooms--Both With Rosewood Floors and a Full Bath Complete the Upper Level! There is a Large Soundproofed Walk-Out Basement with French Doors that lead to a Patio and it is plumbed for an additional Half Bath! This is a Very Well Cared for Home with Many Updates: New HWH (2015), Stainless Steel Stove and Refrigerator (2015). Andersen windows, New Roof (2015), and New Insulated Siding (2015). This is Truly a Must See!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

