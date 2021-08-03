Smoke from Canada causes Air Quality Advisory to be issued across WI until August 4

(WFRV) – An Air Quality Advisory has been given across Wisconsin due to smoke from wildfire activity in Canada. The advisory is started at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday and is scheduled to end at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are expected to cause air quality index (AQI) values to reach the Orange level.