8429 Glad Rivers Row

Beautiful 3 Bedroom brick townhome located in the heart of Columbia's Village of Longreach. A stylish all brick front and an elegant sunburst and fluted door frame welcomes you to your new home. Well maintained home with updated fixtures, appliances and laminate flooring throughout the main level. Spacious, eat-in kitchen with ample table space and lovely views of the wooded back. The spacious master suite highlights a customized walk in closet and en suite bath with a soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and extended vanity. The walkout lower level provides a family room and a large storage area. Just minutes from the heart of Columbia offering a vast variety of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Area commuter routes include I-95, MD-100 and MD-108. So, Hurry!! This one won+GGt last long! Please make sure to remove shoes and turn the lights off while leaving.