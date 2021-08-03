Cancel
Gettysburg Area School District approves health plan

By Alex J. Hayes Times Managing Editor
Gettysburg Times
 2 days ago

The Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors reaffirmed Monday students will return in-person, five days a week on Aug. 23 with mask-wearing optional. The adoption of the district’s health and safety plan formalizes a motion approved in June. Kathleen Pratt voted against approving the plan because she did not believe she had enough time to review changes proposed by board member Michael Dickerson that were included in the motion to approve.

