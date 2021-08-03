Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden Administration Calls on Senate to Confirm State Department Nominees

By Robbie Gramer
Foreign Policy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top State Department official urged Congress to swiftly confirm U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominees to senior diplomatic roles amid an impasse between the administration and a Republican lawmaker that has ground the confirmation process to a halt. Wendy Sherman, Biden’s deputy secretary of state, warned during a Senate hearing...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Confirmation#Europe#Confirm State Department#Republican#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Russia
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee on shaky ground in Senate

President Biden 's ATF nominee is in trouble in the Senate, where Republicans are opposing him over his work for gun control groups and a handful of Democrats have yet to offer their support. David Chipman, Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is facing...
Congress & Courtsuticaphoenix.net

Senate confirms Biden’s pick to serve as USCIS director

As the Biden administration has rolled out a series of immigration measures over recent months, the nominated leaders of the agencies charged with overseeing parts of the immigration system were still awaiting confirmation. The three agencies under the Department of Homeland Security — USCIS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection — have been operating under acting leadership. But Friday’s Senate vote, which was was 47-34, now provides USCIS with a confirmed leader. Under former President Donald Trump, USCIS was led by a string of acting officials after L. Francis Cissna left in 2019 — most notably immigration hardliner Ken Cuccinelli who gained attention for his push for Trump policies and frequent press engagements. He also revised the iconic poem on the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal to suggest that only immigrants who can “stand on their own two feet” are welcome in the US.
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden calls for states to mandate vaccines for restaurants and gyms

In light of New York City requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment venues, President Joe Biden said he thinks more states should follow New York’s lead and require vaccinations. Earlier this week New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio made New York the first city in America to require vaccinations for its citizens in order to participate in the city’s business community, including restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.
New York City, NYwskg.org

President Biden, New York Senators Call On Cuomo To Resign

NEW YORK NOW – President Joe Biden called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign from office Tuesday after a report issued by the New York Attorney General’s Office found allegations of sexual harassment made against the three-term governor to be credible. Cuomo has denied those claims and issued a rebuttal...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Gate City

Biden calls out governors in low vaccination states

President Joe Biden on Tuesday implored unvaccinated Americans to get their shots while calling on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Congress & CourtsScience Now

Senator takes swipes at Biden nominee to lead Department of Energy’s science wing

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science met some hostile questions at a Senate confirmation hearing today. Senator John Barrasso (WY), the senior Republican on the Senate energy committee, questioned whether Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, a soil scientist at the University of California, Merced, has the qualifications to lead the agency, which is the United States’s single biggest funder of the physical sciences and spends less than 11% of its $7 billion annual budget on biological and environmental research.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on states to offer $100 vaccine incentives

President Biden on Thursday called on state and local governments to use funds from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer $100 payments to individuals in order to incentivize coronavirus vaccinations. The payments would be offered to newly vaccinated Americans to provide “an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate confirms Biden's Air Force secretary

The Senate has confirmed President Biden ’s choice to be Air Force secretary after senators dropped holds on him. In a voice vote Monday evening, the Senate approved Frank Kendall to lead the Air Force. Kendall, formerly the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer during the Obama administration, had a breezy confirmation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy