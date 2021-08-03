Cancel
With public support, osprey population soars

By Sandy Quadros Bowles
theweektoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservation efforts have given ospreys a platform to expand their area population. Driven to near extinction by the use of DDT in the first half of the 20th century, the birds that gave Buzzards Bay its name are back in force. Nesting on platforms constructed by conservationists, the population is spreading its wings to claim other high spots, even causing one recent power outage.

dartmouth.theweektoday.com

#Water Birds#Ospreys#Pesticide#Fish#Ddt#Buzzards Bay#Wareham Week#Eversource
