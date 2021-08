All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You know those people who love summer and want to spend every waking minute of it outside? I am not one of those people. I hate being in the sun and the closest I ever get to a tan is when my freckles start to close in on each other. Even worse, mosquitoes find me irresistible. But since the pandemic has forced me to embrace outdoor entertaining, I’ve tried to make my deck feel like an extension of my home.