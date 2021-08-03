Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Much of Northeast to remain dry through 1st week of August

By Mary Gilbert,
Posted by 
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

A much more quiet start to August has unfolded and will continue a bit longer for the northeastern United States after severe thunderstorms rocked the region in the final days of July.

This extended quiet pattern will be good news for residents still cleaning up after at least 10 tornadoes tore through parts of the Northeast on July 29, including an EF3 tornado that injured several people in a Philadelphia suburb.

"A dip in the jet stream has managed to push more comfortable air into place across a good portion of the Great Lakes into the Northeast and even southward to the Tennessee Valley and Middle Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZEli_0bGbYXuS00

Cities along the Interstate 95 corridor like Philadelphia, New York City and Boston spent at least a few days of last week reaching high temperatures in the upper 80s F to lower 90s F. Now, as this more comfortable air settles into place, high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s will be much more common across the region early this week.

For early August, average high temperatures sit in the lower to middle 80s across the Northeast. For quite a few locations, not even wet weather threatened to ruin an ideal summer day.

By midweek, a slight change in the overall pattern will begin to tick temperatures up a few notches across interior areas of the Northeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgGAu_0bGbYXuS00

"This pattern will slowly ebb through the week with northerly winds slowly turning to the south," Rinde explained. "By week's end this will lead to increasing temperatures and humidity."

Wednesday will likely be the first day cities like Syracuse, New York, and Pittsburgh are able to achieve high temperatures within a degree or two of normal.

The gradual uptick of temperatures will continue for many across the Northeast for Thursday and Friday as well. However, some areas closer to the coast may miss out on this warmup later in the week.

AccuWeather forecasters say surges of moisture are set to overspread the coastal Northeast starting on Wednesday.

One such surge is expected to spread drenching rain into southeastern New England for a time Wednesday night. That rain may skirt the New York City area.

Another rainy spell is possible along the East Coast Thursday into Friday, Rinde said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lM32_0bGbYXuS00

Rinde also noted that the location and intensity of any storms from Wednesday to Friday would depend on exactly what tracks a storms in the Southeast take as they generally move northeastward.

Cloudy and perhaps wet weather will work to suppress temperatures for affected areas. New York City may struggle to even climb into the low 80s by the end of the week if wet weather moves in as scheduled.

July was an abnormally soggy month across much of the Northeast. While the wettest days occurred during the first half of the month for many, a few notable events to end July also sent rainfall totals soaring.

More than a handful of reporting stations across the Northeast recorded rainfall totals that were double the average value for July. New York City, for example, recorded 11.09 inches of rainfall for the month, which was 241 percent of normal. A normal rainfall amount for the city's Central Park location during July is 4.60 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IE5Bu_0bGbYXuS00

Boston was the big winner, or loser depending on your point of view, in terms of above-average rainfall in July.

The city ended up with an impressive 10.07 inches of rainfall, making July of 2021 the second-wettest July on record. The wettest July on record for Boston occurred exactly 100 years ago in 1921 when the city recorded 11.69 inches of rainfall. Boston typically averages just over 3 inches of rain for the entire month of July.

Over the course of this weekend and next week, the persistent dip in the jet stream is forecast to back off. As this happens, the door will be opened for much warmer and more humid conditions not only in the Northeast but also the Midwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ee3bb_0bGbYXuS00

Widespread highs ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s are forecast for much of next week in both regions.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

8K+
Followers
521
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Area#Philadelphia#Tornado#The Accuweather Network#Directv#Frontier#Spectrum#Fubotv#Verizon Fios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Heavy Rainfall in Southern US Could Possibly Raise Flooding Concerns

August began with wet weather across much of the Gulf Coast, all thanks to relentless showers and thunderstorms. AccuWeather forecasters reveal that regions farther north will be thoroughly wet through the remaining days of the week, making places moist for outdoor activities and summer vacation plans. Thunderstorm. During the summer,...
EnvironmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Fall leaf-peeping time may be late but worth it, according to AccuWeather

For the second year in a row, a weather pattern called La Niña will affect the conditions this fall across the country. According to AccuWeather, which shared its 2021 fall forecast today, “La Niña is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal. It alters weather patterns thousands of miles away, including across the United States, and this is the second autumn in a row that La Niña has played a role in the seasonal outlook.”
Texas StatePosted by
AccuWeather

Scorching summer heat on hiatus in Texas

After taking almost a month longer than normal to record its first 100-degree day of the year, Dallas recorded high temperatures of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit on six out of eight days between July 25 and Aug. 1. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that additional triple-digit readings will not be felt again any time soon.
VSC NEWS

Dry Conditions Remain Minimal Across Southeast Region

Dry conditions continue to be virtually non-existent across the Southeast. Due to persistent rains this summer, the majority of the Southeast region has sufficient moisture, according to Thursday’s release of the U.S. Drought Monitor. There are abnormally dry conditions in Florida, Georgia or Alabama. A small portion of Greenville County...
EnvironmentWTRF

Not out of the woods just yet for rain this afternoon

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we continue to push through the first work-week of August. Expect to see more sun than clouds today thanks to weak high pressure building into our west, especially this afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb, meaning it will be back to feeling sticky outdoors. We are not fully out of the woods from scattered rain showers this afternoon. A pesky upper level disturbance overhead has the potential to ripple off a pop up shower or two later today. Coverage for rain activity should be less than what occurred yesterday, but the potential is there for a stray shower or isolated storm to develop. Winds will be fairly calm for most of the day. Tonight, a few clouds are possible with low temps bottoming out in the mid to low 60s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy