Sacramento, CA

Sacramento sports anchor swung and missed with “USA wins the 2021 Soccer World Cup” for Gold Cup highlights

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a big difference between the CONCACAF championship Gold Cup and the FIFA World Cup, and mixing up the two led to a lot of criticism for KCRA (the NBC affiliate in Sacramento) sports director Del Rodgers. Rodgers (who’s been at KCRA since 1997 following a NFL career with the Packers and 49ers) did a segment Monday on the local news showing highlights of the U.S.’ 1-0 Gold Cup final win Sunday, and correctly identified it as such at first, but then later mixed it up with the World Cup:

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

