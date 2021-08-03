Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Beshear shifts roles for some top administration officials

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has shifted the roles for some of the top officials in his administration. Gov. Andy Beshear says Kerry Harvey is now the head of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. Harvey had served as Public Protection Cabinet secretary. Beshear says Ray Perry has been...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Perry
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Keith Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfort#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Gov. Ducey's 2 top aides leaving administration

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two of Gov. Doug Ducey's top aides are leaving his administration, the governor's office announced Thursday morning. Both Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato and Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger have served in Ducey's administration since he assumed office in 2015. Scarpinato and Deputy Chief of...
Frankfort, KYfoxlexington.com

Gov. Beshear reports 2,217 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate over 10%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases. Governor Beshear reported 2,217 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 492,556 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.27% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 478 are in kids 18 or younger.
Politicskychamberbottomline.com

Gov. Beshear Appoints Kerry Harvey as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear appointed Kerry Harvey as Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary, with Keith Jackson, former Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner, serving as the cabinet’s new deputy secretary. Prior to this role, Harvey served the Beshear administration as secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. Throughout...
Politicslanereport.com

Gov. Beshear announces leadership appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration. Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey is now the head of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. Prior to joining the Beshear administration as secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet, Harvey served as U. S. Attorney for...
EconomyPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Beshear administration still searching for unemployment system fix

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration might partner with the federal government to build a new unemployment insurance system. Like much of the nation, Kentucky struggled to keep up with a surge of applications for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. The Beshear administration has blamed the problems on understaffing, antiquated software...
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Kentucky having trouble hiring for unemployment office, Beshear officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration is having trouble filling about 90 new jobs in the state’s overworked unemployment office, in part because of the temporary funding that the Republican-controlled legislature provided for the positions, Beshear officials testified on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Beshear’s administration is considering a new approach...
Nicholas County, KYfoxlexington.com

Governor tours flood-damaged areas of Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Gov. Andy Beshear went to Nicholas County Tuesday afternoon to tour flood damage. Deadly floods hit Carlisle early Friday morning. One woman died and about 100 homes were damaged. Also, 25-30 businesses were impacted. The town’s only grocery store, Save-A-Lot, was also flooded and...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Income TaxWashington Post

4 flaws in Trump’s fight to hang on to his tax returns

Teri Kanefield is an author and a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law. For 12 years, she maintained an appellate law practice in California. On Friday, the Justice Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to hand over former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress. On Monday, Ronald Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, said that Trump intends to fight the order.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

As Biden Aims To Pass 2 Big Bills, Things Are About To Get Really Complicated

In the days and weeks just ahead, the elected leaders of our federal government will perform a series of ritual dances that few Americans will understand. You may turn away with a dismissive gesture or a rolling of the eyes. But these seemingly arcane exercises will, in fact, represent — and may even resolve — real conflicts over national issues of enormous importance.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A key witness emerges in probe of Trump’s DOJ election scheme

Congress could begin taking testimony as soon as this week from top Justice Department officials who bore witness to then-President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to overturn his 2020 reelection loss based upon lies and misinformation. And in the increasingly apparent real-time Justice Department efforts to combat that attempt, one man...
Presidential ElectionSlate

The DOJ Official Who Tried to Steal the Election for Trump Has a Sweet New Gig

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Jeffrey Bossert Clark—the Justice Department official who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election—sought to convince the Georgia General Assembly to throw out the actual results of the race and award its electoral votes to Donald Trump instead. In a draft letter, sent last December, Clark alleged that mass voter fraud had compromised the legitimacy of Georgia’s election, in which Joe Biden narrowly prevailed. As a remedy, Clark, speaking on behalf of the Justice Department, advised the state legislature to call itself into a special session, investigate the alleged fraud, and appoint “a separate slate of electors” who would cast their votes for Trump. Clark’s superiors ultimately quashed this attempt to nullify millions of valid votes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Paul Sracic writes that although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were Rep. James Clyburn and former President Donald Trump, who each endorsed their party's respective winning candidates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy