Dr. Abernathy, now President of Verily’s clinical research business, will provide a view into their expansion into a full-scale clinical evidence generation platform. This will support a broad range of clinical trials and real-world evidence (RWE) research. This builds on her leadership at the FDA advancing their work in RWE and personalized medicine. Her focus will continue to be making it easier and faster to run clinical studies with the goal of using clinical data to accelerate clinical trials. She notes that “the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of improving the clinical trials process, breaking down barriers to participation and speeding access to medicines.”