Military

Watch as Pentagon spokesperson holds a briefing after shooting

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon spokesperson John Kirby is holding a briefing after the building was locked down on Tuesday following a shooting at the nearby Transit Center. The "shooting event" occurred on the bus platform of the Pentagon complex and it has since been confirmed that a police officer died during the incident.

www.independent.co.uk

#Shooting
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
MilitaryNew York Post

Pentagon put on lockdown amid reports of ‘multiple gunshots’

The Pentagon was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting at a nearby bus terminal left two victims wounded, including a cop, according to authorities and reports. The suspect, who also was hurt in the incident, escaped by train and may be headed to Maryland, Fox News said. “The...
MilitaryPosted by
The US Sun

Is the Pentagon on lockdown?

GUNFIRE erupted near the Pentagon after a shooter allegedly opened fire at a transit stop on August 3. Police were responding to the incident that reportedly took place at the Pentagon Transit Center. Is the Pentagon on lockdown?. During the early morning hours of August 3, the Pentagon, located just...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Pentagon Lockdown Lifted After ‘Shooting Event’ At Transit Center, Multiple Victims Reported

ARLINGTON (WJZ/CNN) — The Pentagon was locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a “shooting event” that happened outside the building on a bus platform, Tuesday morning according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. The Pentagon was reopened at noon, an hour after the lockdown was enacted. Arlington Fire and EMS reported multiple patients at the scene. #Update – Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021 The event occurred outside the building on the Metro Bus platform, which is a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel every day entering and leaving the building. The bus platform is used by multiple bus lines in the area. The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021 This story is breaking and will be updated.    
Arlington County, VAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Pentagon is closed due to a shooting with several wounded in the vicinity

The Pentagon, the great headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, has locked its doors this Tuesday morning for an hour and a half due to a shooting at the nearby subway station, as published on Twitter by the Protection Agency of the Pentagon Force. The event has injured several people, reports the Associated Press news agency. Workers from the US Army headquarters had to remain in the federal building while “police activity” was carried out in the area.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Police officer killed in incident outside Pentagon

A police officer was killed at the Pentagon's mass transit terminal Tuesday in an incident that forced the lockdown of the US military headquarters, the Defense Department said. "The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.
MilitaryWashington Times

Multiple injuries reported in shooting on Pentagon doorstep

The Pentagon went on lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning after an exchange of gunfire and several apparent casualties near the building’s Metro stop. The Arlington County Fire Department confirmed it was treating “multiple patients” from the incident and the Associated Press was reporting that at least one of those wounded was a police officer.
Militarywjtn.com

Pentagon reopens following shooting, stabbing incident

(WASHINGTON) -- The Pentagon was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting and stabbing at the Pentagon Transit Center, according to a U.S. official. The lockdown was later lifted and the Pentagon has reopened, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said shortly after noon ET. The incident at the transit...

