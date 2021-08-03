Greater St. Louis, Inc. Joins New National Coalition in Support of Revitalizing Downtowns Act
Greater St. Louis, Inc. today announced its support for newly introduced federal legislation designed to revitalize downtowns and urban districts across the country. The Revitalizing Downtowns Act would establish a new federal tax credit to support the conversion of obsolete and excess office spaces into residential or mixed-use properties. Greater St. Louis, Inc. also announced its membership in a national coalition advocating for the legislation and working to reenergize downtown areas nationwide.www.constructforstl.org
