When you're patrolling the highways late at night, you just don't know who you may run into. Or in this case, what you might run into. Oneonta State Troopers were on patrol in the wee hours of the morning when they received a report of a horse on the loose. Is it me or have there been a lot of wayward animals in the last few weeks? Troopers found the runaway equine on County Road 11 in the Town of Laurens.