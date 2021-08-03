Cancel
Nikola slashes production, revenue targets in half due to supply issues

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
 2 days ago
Nikola, the zero-emissions vehicle startup in Phoenix, reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday that included cuts to both revenue and vehicle production targets for 2021 due in part to global supplier constraints.

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
