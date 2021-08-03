Nikola slashes production, revenue targets in half due to supply issues

Residential Cleaning Franchise Surpasses 27 Million in Sales. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // Birmingham, AL - Two Maids & A Mop, a residential cleaning franchise, announced today that it achieved significant growth and success in the first half of 2021, attaining a revenue record in June with the highest network revenue record since the brand opened in 2003, and an overall 2021 YTD revenue of $18.8 million. The company celebrated six new openings and welcomed four newly signed franchise owners, with those new locations to be opened in Fall River, Massachusetts, Reno, Nevada, Columbus, Mississippi and Montgomery, Ohio. The system experienced a 73.4 percent AUV increase from 2019, pre-pandemic impact, to the first half of 2021, showing no signs of slowing down in their growth and success. These solid numbers across the system signify the strength of the brand and its position for a very profitable year, with expectations to open ten additional new locations before the end of the year.