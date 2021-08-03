Become an FT subscriber to read:

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAlexander Lukashenko’s Belarus is a full-blown rogue regime. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

Alexander Lukashenko
#Belarus
Europe
Financial Times

Activist and athlete show human face of Belarus crackdown

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and Vitaly Shishov had little in common except their youth and Belarusian nationality. Shishov was an activist who helped Belarusian refugees in neighbouring Ukraine, while Tsimanouskaya largely steered clear of political controversy to pursue her goal of becoming an Olympic athlete. This week, 26-year-old Shishov, who fled Belarus...
Vox

The long reach of Belarus's repression

Belarusian Olympic hopeful Krystsina Tsimanouskaya just wanted to run her race, the 200-meter sprint, in the Tokyo Games. But when she found out that she’d been added to the registration to run the 4x400 relay, a race she hadn’t trained for, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to vent her frustration with her coaches and at her country’s Olympic committee.
capradio.org

An Olympic Sprinter From Belarus Who Fled To Poland Tells Her Story

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The athlete from Belarus who fled to Poland after a dispute with her coaches at the Tokyo Olympics has been explaining why she decided not to return home. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An Olympic athlete who resisted going home to Belarus is...
marketresearchtelecast.com

"Shame on gymnastics": Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
theedgemarkets.com

China's ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
China
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
realcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
washingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Financial Times

Amazon secures legal victory over Ambani in $3.4bn India retail battle

Amazon scored a legal win over Mukesh Ambani in India after the country’s Supreme Court upheld a decision by an international arbitrator to halt the $3.4bn purchase of Future Retail by the billionaire’s Reliance Industries. The US ecommerce group last year took the case to emergency arbitration, alleging that the...
Financial Times

Crypto bros stay loyal despite gathering crackdown

With a certain ring of predictability, perhaps the heaviest-hitting US financial market regulator has rained on crypto’s parade. True believers in the transformative power of cryptocurrencies, and in their ability to usurp the existing financial system, have long clung to the conviction that Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, would come to their aid and somehow bless their mission.
Financial Times

The wheel risks turning full circle in Afghanistan

After 20 years of US and Nato military involvement in Afghanistan, more than 3,500 coalition deaths and trillions of dollars spent, the wheel risks turning full circle. New advances by the Taliban as allied troops withdraw have put the future of the country, and all the undoubted gains of the past two decades — especially the opportunities to study and work for girls and women — on a knife-edge.
Financial Times

World-famous Unesco site seized by Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia

Fighters from Ethiopia’s Tigray region have seized control of Lalibela, a Unesco World Heritage site and home to famous rock-hewn churches, as the nine-month conflict spreads beyond the north of the country. Forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which previously ran Ethiopia as part of a coalition...
wcn247.com

Belarus sees a year of fierce repression after disputed vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since taking power in 1994. But when massive protests that began last August presented him with an unprecedented challenge, he responded with exceptional force. That turned out to be the opening salvo in a year of intense repression. Protesters were met with mass arrests and beatings. Journalists and activists have been relentlessly targeted, including one who was arrested after his flight was forced to divert to Belarus. Opposition leaders remain confident that Lukashenko’s rule is doomed. But analysts warn such governments can hang on for a while.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

