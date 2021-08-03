Two Elyria police officers on paid administrative leave following shooting of man during confrontation
ELYRIA, Ohio -- An Elyria patrol officer and sergeant are on paid administrative leave following the shooting of an Elyria man early-Monday morning. Officer Joseph Figula and Sgt. Benjamin Harris are two of several officers who responded to an incident involving 37-year-old Darnell Delaney about 3 a.m. on East Avenue near 9th Street, according to a news release from Lorain County Sheriff Major Donald Barker.www.cleveland.com
