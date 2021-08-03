25 Beautiful Light Brown Hair Color Ideas to Try

There’s a saying that blondes have more fun, but any woman with light brown hair will tell you that that statement is not true. This is a hair color that is versatile and gorgeous. It can be worn by women with different hair types, textures, and lengths, and it is a universally flattering color that complements most skin tones. You can add light brown highlights to darker hair for a fresh new look that will brighten your locks. The hue can add depth and dimension, and you can experiment with interesting cuts that frame your face and create a feminine appearance. When it comes to this color, the choice is yours. These looks will inspire you to book a salon appointment as soon as possible.