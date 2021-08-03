Stars sign defenseman Joseph Cecconi to one-year, two-way contract
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract. Cecconi, 24, recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 37 games during the 2020-21 campaign for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among team defensemen, he finished the season ranked third in points (8) and goals (3). The blueliner has registered 15 points (3-12=15) in 99 career AHL games in three seasons with Texas. Prior his professional career, Cecconi appeared in 147 career NCAA games over four seasons at University of Michigan and registered 62 points (9-53=62).www.nhl.com
