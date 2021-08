BEREA — Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah got a few repetitions in team drills Wednesday afternoon, his first in pads. He couldn’t wait to do some hitting. “That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to, in terms of the physicality, in terms of the aggressiveness, to be able to display that and show the team what I can do,” the second-round pick out of Notre Dame said Wednesday morning after the walkthrough.