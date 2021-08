Greenbrier’s Kayle Browning missed two of her 25 shots in the first round of qualifying in women’s trap at the Tokyo Olympics. She didn’t miss much after that. Browning, 29, amassed a score of 120 out of 125 by closing her second day of qualifying with 49 out of 50 shots, finishing in a tie for fifth place and qualifying for the six-woman final being held later today.