Sheriff’s office warns of fake currency circulating in Georgia county

By WSBTV.com News Staff
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Rabun County sheriff’s office is warning about fake $100 bills floating around the county.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page about the fake bills saying that they’re being passed around the county.

The alleged fake bills were posted on the Facebook page with the title: “FAKE CURRENCY ALERT.” Two of the bills has the word “copy” on the lower left hand corner of the bill.

Dozens of people commented on the Facebook post and more than 200 people shared the post in north Georgia.

The U.S. Currency Education Program said there’s ways you can check to see if your bill is real:

Federal Reserve System Seal

A black seal to the left of the portrait represents the entire Federal Reserve System. A letter and number beneath the left serial number identifies the distributing Federal Reserve Bank.

Look carefully (magnification may be necessary) to see the small printed text THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA on Benjamin Franklin’s jacket collar, USA 100 around the blank space containing the portrait watermark, ONE HUNDRED USA along the golden quill, and small 100s in the note borders.

Move your finger up and down Benjamin Franklin’s shoulder on the left side of the note. It should feel rough to the touch, a result of the enhanced intaglio printing process used to create the image. Traditional raised printing can be felt throughout the $100 note, and gives genuine Federal Reserve notes their distinctive texture.

Paper

Federal Reserve note paper is one-fourth linen and three-fourths cotton, and contains red and blue security fibers.

Portrait and Vignette

The $100 note features a portrait of Benjamin Franklin on the front of the note and a vignette of Independence Hall on the back of the note.

Symbols of Freedom

Phrases from the Declaration of Independence and the quill the Founding Fathers used to sign the historic document are found to the right of the portrait.

Gold 100

A large gold numeral 100 on the back of the note helps those with visual impairments distinguish the denomination.

Treasury Seal

A green seal to the right of the portrait represents the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Serial Numbers

A unique combination of eleven numbers and letters appears twice on the front of the note.

Series Year

The design includes series years 2009 and 2009A.

©2021 Cox Media Group

