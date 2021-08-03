'We have that feeling': Jamie Benn, Stars have Stanley Cup mindset

Free agency started off with a bang on July 28. Deals flooded in immediately as many teams were active early on. For the first time in a few years, the Dallas Stars were among those teams. The Stars made multiple moves within the first hours of the day and finished the first day with more deals than most teams across the league. Going into this summer, finding a top-four defenseman was the one obvious hole Dallas needed to fill. What they would do beyond that was up in the air, as many of their top players will be returning from injury next season, greatly improving their lineup from within. Now that things have calmed down a bit on the free agency front, let’s see how the Stars made out.