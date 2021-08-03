Cancel
'We have that feeling': Jamie Benn, Stars have Stanley Cup mindset

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12-year veteran and captain of the Stars says he and his teammates know they have a team that can win right now. Stars captain Jamie Benn recently celebrated his 32nd birthday and completed his 12th season in the NHL. Benn has played 866 regular-season games and 59 postseason contests. Last season, the big forward tallied 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 52 games while toggling between left wing and center. There's a good chance he starts next season at center, as the Stars try to find the right fit and push to get back into the playoffs after missing out last season. Benn recently took the time to answer a few questions with Senior Staff Writer Mike Heika.

www.nhl.com

