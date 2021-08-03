Lafayette man banned from campus after allegedly stealing backpack

The Purdue University Police Department has focused on trying to prevent unauthorized people from accessing locked academic areas. By Victoria Cross | Photo Editor

A Lafayette man was arrested and banned from campus by Purdue police after allegedly stealing a backpack Friday morning.

Christopher Plumb, 36, reportedly stole the backpack at Rawls Hall after the victim left it unattended to go to the restroom. When police were dispatched, Plumb was identified by deputy building staff through security footage, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.

Police found Plumb with the backpack near Wood Street and Sheetz Street. Plumb was also found with marijuana and a substance that was later identified as methamphetamine, Kang said.

Plumb was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of theft, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of paraphernalia. He was issued a PNG, barring him from campus until for one year.