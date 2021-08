We have a laptop that run proprietary software on Windows XP. For backup/safekeeping, etc I want the ability to move this to a virtural machine, where we could buy a new laptop, and just start that up again. This is at a remote location and they can image the hard drive with partclone, clonezilla, etc. or if there is something that must be installed, I can schedule that trip, but just want to confirm that this is possible and would work as expected, or maybe another app I would need.