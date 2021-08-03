Cancel
Business

SEMA Hires Benjamin Kaminsky as SEMA Garage Detroit Operations Manager

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 2 days ago

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the hiring of Benjamin Kaminsky as the new SEMA Garage Detroit operations manager. Earlier this year, SEMA announced the purchase of a 45,000-sq.-ft. building in Detroit, Mich., to be used as a second SEMA Garage. Kaminsky will be responsible for the overall management of SEMA Garage Detroit services and facilities to assist members with new product development and integration.

