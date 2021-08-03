SEMA Hires Benjamin Kaminsky as SEMA Garage Detroit Operations Manager
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the hiring of Benjamin Kaminsky as the new SEMA Garage Detroit operations manager. Earlier this year, SEMA announced the purchase of a 45,000-sq.-ft. building in Detroit, Mich., to be used as a second SEMA Garage. Kaminsky will be responsible for the overall management of SEMA Garage Detroit services and facilities to assist members with new product development and integration.www.bodyshopbusiness.com
