Public Safety

NJ Man Sentenced to 16 Months for Posting Judge's Address

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for posting a federal judge's home address online. A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for posting a federal judge’s home address online. William Kaetz was arrested last October and charged with threatening...

www.usnews.com

Essex County, NJNew York Post

NJ man on FBI’s Most Wanted list sentenced to 31 years for killing fiancée

A New Jersey man once on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list has been sentenced to decades in prison for killing his fiancée and her dog, prosecutors said. Lamont Stephenson, whose grinning mug once adorned billboards outside Newark Liberty International Airport, was sentenced to 31½ years in prison Thursday for strangling Olga “Ivy” DeJesus, 39, and her dog, Lola, in October 2014, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Johnston Co. Man Sentenced To 123 Months For Drug And Firearms Crimes

RALEIGH – A Johnston County man was sentenced July 27th to 123 months in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of firearms. On February 18, 2021, Gregory Tobaris Brantley of Clayton pled guilty to the charges.
Waxhaw, NCPosted by
Shore News Network

Federal Judge Sentences Former Waxhaw, N.C. Resident To 33 Months For Orchestrating An $845,000 Investment Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kamlesh Gopal Pardasani, 50, formerly of Waxhaw, N.C., was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for orchestrating an $845,000 investment scheme, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad also ordered Pardasani to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $880,000 in restitution.
North Providence, RIPosted by
Shore News Network

Rhode Island Man Sentenced To 18 Months Of Imprisonment For Automobile Warranty Fraud Scheme

SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Jason Pannone, age 40, of North Providence, Rhode Island was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and two years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud, and for aggravated identity theft offenses.
Saint Louis, MONew Haven Register

Judge rejects deal, sentences St. Louis man to max 10 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to a maximum 10 years in prison for the beating death of a homeless man last year, rejecting a plea deal with prosecutors that would have given him an eight-year sentence. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison sentenced Jarmond Johnson,...
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

SENTENCE: Judge fails duty

Shame on Judge Valin for letting Jesse L. Jones off with no consequences for his deplorable behavior and mistreatment of that poor dog he brutally attacked. He received no charges of animal abuse or any charges and was let go scot free for his abuse. He isn’t sorry, only that...
Glidden, IA1380kcim.com

Glidden Man Sentenced To 18 Months In Federal Prison For Gun Possession

A Glidden man who plead guilty to possessing firearms after multiple domestic violence convictions was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison. Fifty-two-year-old Jamie Christian Hansman was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 18 months of imprisonment, there is no parole in the federal system, as well as three years of supervised release following the prison term. Hansman was indicted in March of this year after local law enforcement officials located two German-manufactured firearms, a Westernfield 20-gauge shotgun out of its case and a Westernfield .22 caliber rifle loaded with 14 rounds in his possession in April of 2020. The weapons were found on that April 18 date when deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were advised of a possible domestic disturbance at Hansman’s residence. The victim reported Hansman had threatened them with a gun and law enforcement was aware that Hansman was not legally allowed to possess guns due to his criminal history. Hansman has five domestic violence convictions in Carroll and Sac Counties, including one in which he was disarmed by police. In addition, the April offense was discovered during the investigation of another possible domestic disturbance. The case was brought to the federal courts as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). The initiative is at the center of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney, Forde Fairchild.

