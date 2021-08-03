NJ Man Sentenced to 16 Months for Posting Judge's Address

A Glidden man who plead guilty to possessing firearms after multiple domestic violence convictions was sentenced to more than a year in federal prison. Fifty-two-year-old Jamie Christian Hansman was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 18 months of imprisonment, there is no parole in the federal system, as well as three years of supervised release following the prison term. Hansman was indicted in March of this year after local law enforcement officials located two German-manufactured firearms, a Westernfield 20-gauge shotgun out of its case and a Westernfield .22 caliber rifle loaded with 14 rounds in his possession in April of 2020. The weapons were found on that April 18 date when deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were advised of a possible domestic disturbance at Hansman’s residence. The victim reported Hansman had threatened them with a gun and law enforcement was aware that Hansman was not legally allowed to possess guns due to his criminal history. Hansman has five domestic violence convictions in Carroll and Sac Counties, including one in which he was disarmed by police. In addition, the April offense was discovered during the investigation of another possible domestic disturbance. The case was brought to the federal courts as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). The initiative is at the center of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney, Forde Fairchild.