Two Texas Teens Charged After Allegedly Taking Necklace From Man’s Corpse in Snapchat Video

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas teenager was arrested and is being charged with theft to a human corpse or grave after she was reportedly filmed on Snapchat taking a necklace from a dead man. 17-year-old Bethany Martin and a 16-year-old friend found the body in Southwest Bexar County last week, county Sheriff’s Office officials told KENS 5. According to investigators, the girls called a friend who then told authorities. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the 25-year-old man’s death a suicide after he apparently hung himself.

