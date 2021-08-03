Cancel
Comics

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Focuses On "Big Green" Piccolo

By Evan Valentine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiccolo might not be as popular as the likes of Goku and Vegeta these days, not being able to transform into a Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan God, or utilize the power of Ultra Instinct, but the Namekian has long been a fan-favorite character thanks to his transformation from an evil villain to a father-figure to both Gohan and now Pan. With next year's movie in the Dragon Ball franchise being revealed as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one fan is celebrating the strongest Namekian with Cosplay showing off one of Piccolo's strongest attacks that he used against Android 17 and others.

Akira Toriyama
