Take a First Look Inside Meow Wolf’s Cosmic Inter-Dimensional Galaxy Display, Opening This Fall in Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – As we are counting down to the opening of Meow Wolf Denver this fall, we are learning more about what’s happening inside the triangular building tucked into the space between I-25, Colfax Avenue and Auraria Parkway. (credit: Caity Kennedy) And it turns out, it is most definitely a place of learning. “Meow Wolf was looking for different interns in different categories — everything from field art directors to creative directions to design and technical directors — and we said we’d love to partner with you on this,” said Michelle Carpenter, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver, said in...