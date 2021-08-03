Take a First Look Inside Meow Wolf’s Cosmic Inter-Dimensional Galaxy Display, Opening This Fall in Denver
The wildly popular art collective-turned-entertainment company Meow Wolf has revealed the theme for its next immersive art installation. The interactive display Convergence Station, which opens in Denver on September 17 (tickets go on sale today), comes with a multilayered origin story, as visitors have come to expect from Meow Wolf, which opened its House of Eternal Return exhibit in Santa Fe in 2016.news.artnet.com
