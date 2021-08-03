Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s ‘Homey’ Los Angeles Pad: It Feels Like a ‘Genuine Unicorn’

Home sweet home! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Los Angeles abode has become an escape for the family amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place,” Levine, 42, told Architectural Digest in its September 2021 issue, published on Tuesday, August 3. “In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”