Los Angeles, CA

Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s ‘Homey’ Los Angeles Pad: It Feels Like a ‘Genuine Unicorn’

By Johnni Macke
US Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome sweet home! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Los Angeles abode has become an escape for the family amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place,” Levine, 42, told Architectural Digest in its September 2021 issue, published on Tuesday, August 3. “In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”

