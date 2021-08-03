Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

One Major Way Working On The Suicide Squad Was So Different Than Doctor Who, According To Peter Capaldi

By Corey Chichizola
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe will expand in a matter of days, as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters. The R-rated blockbuster looks completely bonkers, and moviegoers can’t wait to see how the large ensemble cast is utilized. Actor Peter Capaldi is playing The Thinker, and recently revealed one major way working on The Suicide Squad was so different from his tenure on Doctor Who.

amp.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Way#Cinemablend#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
MoviesCollider

‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Be Streaming on HBO Max Earlier Than Expected

This week marks the release of writer/director James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Films debut The Suicide Squad, but the film is hitting both movie theaters and HBO Max earlier than expected. Like with all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad is being released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time – although it will only be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days, and only for those who subscribe to the ad-free version of HBO Max (which is $14.99). But in contrast to other releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad is getting an “early preview” release both in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday evening.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Suicide Squad

David Ayer Blasts ‘Suicide Squad’: “The Studio Cut Is Not My Movie”. Suicide Squad director David Ayer is taking his criticism of the released version of his comic book film to a new level. With James Gunn’s upcoming reboot The Suicide Squad drawing early…. James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was...
MoviesTime Out Global

Peter Capaldi unveils a giant pink starfish in Leicester Square

Leicester Square has seen more than its share of shameless publicity stunts: an inflatable UFO to plug Persil; real-life cowboys to plug ‘The Magnificent Seven’; a whole shop of M&M’s. But it has never seen an enormous starfish quite like the one currently plonked in its midst to promote ‘The Suicide Squad’.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rick Flag will be totally different in The Suicide Squad

Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag, commented on some changes his character will undergo in The Suicide Squad. The military will be totally different from what was seen in David Ayer’s version. The Suicide Squad It is already a week away from being released and it is undoubtedly news that...
Movieslrmonline.com

The Suicide Squad Clip Of The Detachable Kid Is So Freaking Weird

“Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K., aka The Detachable Kid, gets hands-on in this action-packed, IGN Premiere exclusive scene from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.” So far, we have taken a good look at characters like Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and Bloodsport. Also, The Suicide Squad‘s Twitter released a clip of King Shark for Shark Week. Today, IGN released an official clip of The Detachable Kid, played by Nathan Fillion, and… well… it’s so weird, but hilarious.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Black Widow’ & ‘Suicide Squad’s Peter Safran – Talesbuzz

It has been a tumultuous day in the superhero and sci-fi space: We’ve seen a Black Widow lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson, a Doctor Who shake-up and the UK premiere last night of Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad, all of which we talk about on this week’s podcast. We also have producer Peter Safran on how he worked with James Gunn to bring his zany Dirty Dozen-inspired vision for The Suicide Squad to life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Peter Capaldi Criticizes The BBC For Doctor Who’s Lacklustre Budget

Former Doctor Who star and the British actor behind the 12th incarnation of the titular character has recently compared the production values of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad to the BBC’s long-running sci-fi series. After the departure of Matt Smith’s Eleventh in The Time of the Doctor, Capaldi came on...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Working On James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Compared To The 2016 Movie, According To Jai Courtney

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is almost here and has already created quite the buzz for itself. Even Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, has called it the GOAT comic book film. On the other hand, the 2016 David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad has been maligned by critics and fans. Ayer has recently been on an emotional campaign to get justice for his cut of the movie after the studio greatly altered his original vision. Former stars of the original have voiced their support for Ayer as the release of James Gunn’s film draws closer. Now, Jai Courtney, who has now been a part of both movies, has explained how working on Gunn’s production compared to the 2016 film.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: Peter Capaldi Breaks Down The Thinker

Peter Capaldi broke down his character of The Thinker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad, which is set to hit cinemas next week, is filled with a star-studded cast of expendable degenerates. While Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag are returning, the DC reboot is filled with tons of new, inventive characters like Weasel, King Shark, Bloodsport, and The Thinker. Peter Capaldi, who has previously portrayed Doctor Who, was talked by Gunn to play the eccentric Thinker, an extremely nefarious would-be supervillain.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s Idris Elba Explains The ‘Big Difference’ Between Playing Bloodsport And Thor’s Heimdall

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is almost upon us, finally releasing into theaters on August 6th, and the hype around it is growing. Harly Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, has given some amazing praise to the film calling The Suicide Squad the GOAT comic book film, and it seems everyone involved believes it’s really special. Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is a character fans can’t wait to see in action. Many have believed Elba replaced Will Smith, but he’s playing a completely different character in Bloodsport, and James Gunn has changed Bloodsport in some cool ways from the comics. Heading into The Suicide Squad, the actor was already familiar with playing comic book characters, and now he’s explained “the big difference” between playing Bloodsport and Thor’s Heimdall.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Suicide Squad: John Murphy on Working with James Gunn & More

Composer John Murphy's past projects, such as 28 Days Later, Friday After Next, Sunshine, Miami Vice, The Man, and Kick-Ass, are as varied as the characters in his latest project for James Gunn, The Suicide Squad. Harley Quinn, Polka Dot Man, King Shark – these are not particularly noble characters, so Murphy and Gunn were never going to go with your typical superhero movie score with this one. Murphy picked up his guitar, plugged it into a Vox AC15, and started writing riffs as down and dirty as the Squad themselves.
MoviesMarconews.com

Several big things are different about Harley Quinn in 'The Suicide Squad' (including her love life)

Harley Quinn is single and ready to do more than mingle in “The Suicide Squad," and no one’s more excited about that than Margot Robbie. Robbie’s debut as the infamous Batman villainess (and sometime antiheroine) in 2016’s first “Suicide Squad” dealt with her notorious relationship with the Joker, while the pair’s permanent breakup was integral to last year’s “Birds of Prey.” And in writer/director James Gunn’s new “Squad” (in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6), Harleyis now navigating killer romantic-comedy hijinks when she's wooed by a South American island dictator (Juan Diego Botto).

Comments / 0

Community Policy